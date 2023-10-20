It’s Friday. It’s the end of a week that’s felt very long, even though the San Francisco Giants have done essentially nothing, having about as quiet of a week as they’ll have all year. I’m exhausted, and I’m sure I’m not alone.

During quiet weeks it can be easy to forget just how much is happening, whether it’s stuff behind the scenes, things that get overlooked, or stories that didn’t occur this week but are just now surfacing.

So with that said, here’s a quick rundown of what we learned this week, in various forms and fashions. I’m sure I’m missing some things. I’m sure I’ll think this is a fun article that I should turn into a weekly segment and then forget to do exactly that.

Buckle up, or something.

The Giants are all-in on the international free agents

It’s always hard to know just how much a team is scouting a player, or even what it means if they’re scouting a player. Whether it’s the draft, trades, MLB free agents, or international free agents, we’re simply in the dark most of the time. The team’s exceptionally open pursuit of Aaron Judge a year ago was the exception, not the rule.

But, while less overt, it’s becoming abundantly clear that the Giants are doing more than just due diligence on NPB right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto and KBO center field Jung-hoo Lee. While joining Roger Munter’s excellent podcast this week, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic noted that Giants GM Pete Putila has been to Asia three times in the last few months.

Meanwhile, The Athletic’s Andrew Baggarly reports that President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi has put the managerial search on hold to travel to Japan to watch Yamamoto pitch in a playoff game Wednesday. Baggarly then added this about Putila and Lee:

Lee sustained a fractured ankle on July 22 and was only able to make it back for a token farewell on Oct. 10, when he took one at-bat and grounded out before addressing Heroes fans. Putila was a conspicuous attendee as he applauded from the stands. “Pure spectacle,” said one agent who has represented KBO players. “Obviously, he wasn’t there to scout one at-bat. But that is what will tug at Lee’s heartstrings. He’s a superstar there. The teams that have a chance to sign him will be the ones that treat him like a star player.”

“Pure spectacle” may be a way to describe Putila attending a single at-bat for Lee, but it’s also a way to describe Zaidi’s presence in Japan this week. There’s really no need for Zaidi to travel across the world to scout Yamamoto: that’s a job usually reserved for actual scouts, and Zaidi had already made up his mind about Yamamoto’s abilities, telling Pavlovic a few weeks ago that, “He’s really one of the top starting pitchers in the world. I know it sounds like an exaggeration, but it’s not.”

It is very clear that the Giants are not scouting Yamamoto or Lee; they are recruiting them. And with that being said...

They likely won’t be outbid

Giants fans remain upset at the team’s penny-pinching ways, and for good reason. But we did witness a change last year, even if it ended frustratingly. The team reportedly offered $360 million for Judge and, when failing at that, landed on $350 million for a version of Carlos Correa that didn’t actually exist. Those are gigantic numbers, and they tell us that the Giants, while unlikely to build a home above the Competitive Balance Tax, are willing to spend money for the right players.

It sure seems that they think Yamamoto and Lee are the right players, and that’s not just me speculating. In that same article on The Athletic, Baggarly reported on the Giants pursuit of Yamamoto by saying, “there’s a sense within the industry that the Giants won’t allow another team to outbid them for his services.”

That should be music to your ears. And hopefully that mindset extends to Shohei Ohtani, even if money probably isn’t the biggest obstacle for the Giants to overcome on that front. And on the note of not being outbid for Japanese pitchers ...

Some Kodai Senga clarity

The Giants made a run at right-handed pitcher Kodai Senga last offseason. It was easy to see why at the time, as Senga was a 29 year old coming off a fantastic career in the NPB. It’s even easier to see why now, after Senga posted a 2.98 ERA in his first MLB season.

The New York Mets ended up with the winning bid, handing Senga a five-year, $75 million deal that looks like a steal right now (though it’s worth noting that it has an opt-out after the third year, which Giants fans would have lost their minds about). Many Giants fans have rightfully been critical of the team’s inability to come over the top of the Mets’ offer, especially since the team was very openly pursuing him.

But now we have some clarity. Earlier in the week, McCovey Chronicles founder/The Athletic wordsmith Grant Brisbee dropped an anecdote I hadn’t heard before, saying that, “The Giants tried hard for Kodai Senga, to the point where they were upset that they didn’t get a chance to match or better the Mets’ offer.” Baggarly added further context in his Thursday article, which I’m now linking to for the third time, noting that, “According to a source familiar with the negotiations, the Giants did not receive a final opportunity to counter New York’s offer because Senga was keen on joining a Mets rotation that included Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer when the season began.”

So there we go.

Thairo Estrada snubbed

A few years ago, MLB started building suspense (and acknowledging more players, which I always appreciate) by announcing three finalists at each position for the Gold Glove Award, instead of jumping straight to the winners.

The Giants have one finalist this year, catcher Patrick Bailey. Congratulations to the one Giants fan who had that on their preseason bingo card.

The primary story here is Bailey’s inclusion, but since Bryan already wrote about that, I’ll instead point out that Thairo Estrada got snubbed. Per Baseball Savant’s Outs Above Average (OAA), Estrada finished with 20 OAA, first among all Major League second baseman. The three finalists were the Philadelphia Phillies Bryson Stott (16 OAA, third in the Majors), the Chicago Cubs Nico Hoerner (14 OAA, fifth in the Majors), and the San Diego Padres Ha-Seong Kim (7 OAA, seventh in the Majors).

Estrada also finished sixth in the Majors in Baseball Savant’s Fielding Run Value, trailing only Colorado Rockies catcher Brenton Doyle, Bailey, Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, Texas Rangers catcher Austin Hedges, and Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andrés Giménez.

There are a lot of different defensive metrics, but I’m sticking with the ones that align with my narrative.

Gabe Kapler is viewed highly around the league

Before the Giants fired manager Gabe Kapler before the final weekend of the season, there was a common sentiment I heard repeated by fans: if he didn’t have a job with the Giants, he wouldn’t have a job at all.

I didn’t necessarily agree with the sentiment, but it was understandable. No one seemed to think Kapler should be next in line for anyone’s managerial job after the Phillies fired him, and the overwhelming national narrative was that the Giants hired him because of how well he works with Zaidi rather than because of his managing merit.

But while it remains to be seen where Kapler will spend 2024, it is now clear that the industry is high on him. Or at least some are. Outside of speculation from reporters, there hasn’t been any news linking Kapler to an open manager’s job, though speculation from reporters usually occurs because they know something. But it has been reported that Kapler has already interviewed for the vacant GM position with the Boston Red Sox.

You could make a strong case that a front office role would be better suited to Kapler than a management role. Personally, I think he’s best in a player development role, but those don’t really pay well enough to be the dream end goal for someone who is getting GM interviews.

Jason Varitek is a candidate

According to Joel Sherman of the NY Post, the Red Sox have granted permission to player information coach Jason Varitek to interview with the Giants for their open manager position.

It would be a little jarring to see Varitek outside of the Red Sox organization ... he spent his entire 15-year playing career for the Red Sox before retiring in 2011. Boston hired him to their front office in 2012, and he’s been working for them ever since, including the last three seasons as a coach.

As was widely speculated, San Francisco also interviewed former Giant Stephen Vogt, so it seems that catchers are their type. Hey, it worked with Bruce Bochy!

Reggie Crawford is impressing ... me, at least

The Giants made an interesting move when they sent Crawford, a two-way player, to the Arizona Fall League strictly to play as a hitter. And opinions of his performance there have varied. The Athletic’s Keith Law, for instance, ain’t buying it:

My evaluation of him as a hitter is I sure hope he’s better as a pitcher. He’s got 16 strikeouts in 33 PA already, and it’s everything — he’s behind velocity and he’s not picking up pitch types. Crawford was always seen as a superior prospect on the mound, where he’s in the upper 90s from the left side, but it’s probably time for the Giants to convince him to give up the hitting part.

Law’s points are very fair, so this isn’t me throwing shade on him, it’s just a reminder that there are often multiple ways to view players (especially prospects). Here’s what I wrote that very same day:

Crawford was in the starting lineup for the Scorpions on Saturday, their most recent game. Here are all the players in the lineup, sorted by how many career plate appearances they have in the Minor Leagues: Robert Hassell III: 1,574

Israel Pineda: 1,549 (plus 14 in the Majors)

Matt Kroon: 1,221

Jeremy Rivas: 1,124

Oliver Dunn: 1,053

Carter Howell: 585

Gabriel Rincones Jr.: 533

Sonny DiChiara: 479

Reggie Crawford: 40 On top of that, Crawford only had 290 plate appearances in his college career. Add in summer leagues and Crawford has fewer plate appearances post-high school than any of those players have in the Minor Leagues! That’s ridiculous! Also a reminder that good prospects don’t always do well in the AFL. Luis Matos had 1,196 career plate appearances when the Giants sent him to the AFL last year, where he hit a very modest 20-86 with just two home runs, five walks, and 19 strikeouts. And surely you’re all aware of what he did this year. So the glass half-full view here is that Crawford should be struggling in his first consistent stint as a professional hitter ... honestly, the fact that he’s gotten on base in nine of his 33 plate appearances is damn impressive to me. AD

Crawford has had a pretty good week since our respective articles, including a home run on Tuesday and a trio of walks on Friday. That puts his OPS, as of writing this article, at .701 ... or 44th out of 68 qualified hitters in the AFL. That’s not a particularly good number, and he’s tied for third in the league in strikeouts.

But given his experience — he has about 5% as many plate appearances as the average AFL hitter — I’m impressed. He’s holding his own, which to me shows just how much potential he has if he were given consistent at-bats. A .701 OPS isn’t going to have anyone dreaming of the next Ohtani, but it’s enough for me to draw an opposite conclusion to Law’s: it’s time for the Giants to give him an honest shot at being a two-way player, assuming he’s healthy next year.

And that’s what we learned this week. I think.