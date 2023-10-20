Good morning, baseball fans!

The American and National League Championship Series continue this weekend. The Houston Astros have made things interesting. As the series moved to Dallas, they came back from being down 2-0 against the Texas Rangers and have managed to tie the series. Because the Astros can never die. It is known. The series heads back to Houston on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Diamondbacks managed to snatch a win against the seemingly juggernaut-ish Philadelphia Phillies last night, staying alive in their series down 2-1. The series stays in Arizona throughout the weekend, and according to social media, Phillies fans are attempting to take away the home field advantage by buying up all the tickets. So that’s fun for Arizona fans.

Both series are guaranteed to go through the weekend at least, so here’s how you can watch the games this weekend:

Friday

2:07 p.m. - Astros @ Rangers - Fox Sports 1

5:07 p.m. - Phillies @ Diamondbacks - TBS

Saturday

5:07 p.m. - Phillies @ Diamondbacks - TBS

Sunday

5:03 p.m. - Rangers @ Astros - Fox Sports 1