Good morning, baseball fans!

Before we get started, let’s handle the usual housekeeping notes at this point in the year. We’ll be switching the BP schedule to three during the week and one on the weekend, so keep an eye on that if you want to stay in the loop on conversations. We’ll also be using the BPs as postseason game threads, at least until we get into later rounds.

Okay, back to baseball. The San Francisco Giants have officially finished their 2023 season. For better, but mostly worse, it’s over and done and now is the time to look back and maybe find some good things to say about it. Before we spend all offseason talking about the bad things. And oh, we will.

One thing I will remember fondly from this season is Kyle Harrison’s 11 strikeout game, quickly followed and possibly overshadowed by Alex Cobb’s one-hitter the next day. It was a reminder that, hey, this team isn’t so bad. They’re actually capable of really good baseball sometimes. Weird.

I particularly enjoyed when they swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in June. That’ll always be an instant highlight for me.

I also enjoyed the youth movement, and all of the special moments that come with a major league debut. First hits, first home runs, first strikeout, families watching proudly. Good times.

What were some of your favorite memories of the 2023 season? And please be kind. Like I said above, there will be plenty of time to talk about the rest of it. Let’s pace ourselves.