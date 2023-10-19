Player Review: John Brebbia

2023 stats: 40 G (10 starts), 38.1 IP, 3.99 ERA, 3.93 FIP, 1.174 WHIP, 28.2 K%, 8.7% BB%

Back in 2019, the San Francisco Giants saw something in John Brebbia: he had a great slider. Problem was, he pitched for the Cardinals, who followed a more traditional model of establishing the fastball to setup the secondary pitch(es). What Farhan Zaidi’s new front office brough to the franchise was this simple thought: what if a pitcher threw his best pitch more often?

It took until Brebbia was granted free agent after the 2020 season and in the middle of recovering from Tommy John surgery to put their knowledge into practice and when they signed him knowing he’d be rehabbing for at least half the first season, they did so knowing full well that once he came back in the following season that the rehab plus coaching would make him formidable.

Indeed, his first season with the Giants (2021) was rocky (5.89 ERA in 18.1 IP), but promising (just 4 walks against 22 strikeouts). He threw his four-seamer 49.4% of the time and his slider 49.1% of the time. Compare that to his prior full season of 2019 when he threw his slider 42.8% of the time and his four-seamer 56.6%. In his prior seasons with the Cardinals it was about a +10% favor of the fastball over the slider. And then, in 2022 and 2023, the Giants were able to help him make the transition: 46.2% and 45.8% with the four-seamer, respectively, and 54% with the slider in each of the past two seasons.

The plan worked to perfection. Brebbia led the National League in 2022 with 76 appearances including 11 starts as the opener which is really funny because of how that’s screwed up the way FanGraphs, etc. program their leaderboards. His 0.9 fWAR wasn’t elite, but he limited home runs (0.66 HR/9) and walks (2.38 BB/9) while providing the team with much-needed versatility. He allowed just 1 run in 11 appearances as the opener. His year might’ve actually matched his fWAR-best season of 1.3 (back in 2019) had the Giants not run him into the ground with all those appearances, but alas, they just couldn’t help it.

But all of that was last season. This is a review of his work this season.

I had to go through all that history, though, because it’s important to remember a couple of things: 1) relievers are fungible; therefore, 2) they will break your heart.

Role on this year’s team

Brebbia’s followup to his stellar 2022 wasn’t a flop, but it was a reminder of those two points. His first month of the season reflected the Giants’ terrible 11-16 start with a 5.84 ERA in 12.1 innings, but on closer inspection he had a 2.36 FIP. Just one home run allowed. He was still 2021 John Brebbia.

Once again, he did what the Giants asked — 10 openings in 40 appearances (38.1 innings pitched). He threw that slider 2,500 rpm slider more often than his 94-95 mph fastball — the exact kind of pitcher the Giants love — but the results weren’t quite there. Two runs allowed in those 10 opener experiences! His walk rate was up (3.29 BB/9) and his home run rate — well, we’ll get to that in a moment. He did managed to boost that strikeout rate to a career-best 11 K/9. But his body betrayed him.

He hit the IL on June 17th with a right lat strain and after a lengthy stint and aborted rehab, he was transferred to the 60-day IL. He missed all of July and August. And when he finally returned in September, he was rusty or spent.

In 11 September appearances (9.2 IP), he gave up 4 home runs and allowed 11 runs total (7 earned). He wasn’t really all that great in any role.

And so, he mainly wound up being a high performer in the category of vibes. John Brebbia’s vibes were fantastic. Sorely needed on a humorless, going nowhere team. He was a good interview and character, flashing multiple versions of himself, depending on the audience.

Here he is distracting a national audience from having to watch the Rockies and Giants play each other by describing what goes on in the bullpen during the game. This is Docent John:

Here’s another interview where he’s in his Regular John persona:

Here he is showing Ryan Walker the ropes of being fast and loose on camera as Mentor John:

And, perhaps most importantly, here are two examples of him being Heel John, where he acts as a thorn in the side of his doomed manager, Gabe Kapler. The first one I can’t embed, so here’s the link to the YouTube video. It contains Brebbia’s Gabe Kapler impression, which I think it pretty tame in its accuracy but daring in the attempt! KNBR is a public forum! But, of course, that was not as courageous as hiding the ball from Kapler as he gets removed from the game:

He couldn’t help his team all that much this season because of his health, so he wound up being the dude in the foxhole who loosened everyone up as they waited for death.

That has value!

And here’s where I’ll mention the very much This Guy’s A Character behavior of keeping off the facial hair in the offseason and then letting the beard grow throughout the season. That’s some kooky stuff. I don’t know if it’s superstition or an affectation, but this guys like the least obnoxious variant of Brian Wilson and I appreciate him for it.

Role on next year’s team

It’s highly unlikely he’ll figure into the team’s plans next season. He’s a free agent now instead of under arbitration control, so other teams could bid up his cost. He’ll be 34 in May and with Ryan Walker’s emergence and Luke Jackson’s presence — he is John Brebbia 2.0 — he’s a redundancy that carries too much downside (cost + health). Plus, the 95 mph fastball-2,500 rpm slider model is designed to chew up arms. The Giants are absolutely going to do what the Rays do to pitchers — especially relievers — as often as possible. Max effort and then the garbage can.

But I think it’s worth taking the time to look at Brebbia’s stint as a Giant as a complete success. He’s an example of the new front office’s motivations and planning working out almost about as well as could possibly be expected and it’s a continuation of the franchise being able to find relievers at a low low price and coaching them up to be exactly what they need exactly when they need it. It’s not difficult to imagine him tormenting them in another team’s uniform next season.