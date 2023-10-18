Good morning, baseball fans!

The National League and American League championship series continue today and tomorrow.

First up tonight is game Game 3 of the ALCS tonight between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers. All things seem to be coming up Bochy as the Rangers take a 2-0 series lead back home to Dallas. Tonight’s game will be on Fox Sports 1, starting at 5:03 p.m. PT.

Tomorrow will feature both series, with Game 4 of the Astros vs. Rangers taking place at the same time on the same channel. Then the NLCS moves to Phoenix as the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks play Game 3 tomorrow night at 2:07 p.m. PT on TBS. (Because Mays forbid the game taking place on this side of the country start at a time that people are actually home from work/school and able to watch it.)

Happy watching!