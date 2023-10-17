Start of offseason mailbag

Well would you look at that. It’s offseason for the San Francisco Giants (and also the Dodgers, teehee).

Seemed like a good time for a mailbag. So thanks everyone for the questions. Please enjoy the answers, and please consider making a donation to Medical Aid for Palestinians, or any other aid group in Gaza.

Is there still a chance Farhan gets fired this off-season? — (@WCS15UK) October 12, 2023

No. Barring some non-baseball controversy, Farhan Zaidi’s job is safe through at least the bulk of the 2024 season.

There’s simply no reason to ever fire the top decision-maker after the offseason has already kicked off. The Giants are currently conducting a managerial search, and Zaidi is leading that search. If ownership was uncertain about having him handle the team’s offseason, they would have fired him when they fired Gabe Kapler. Letting him hire a manager, begin the offseason moves, and then fire him would be both unprecedented and unproductive.

Unless the team lands Shohei Ohtani, Zaidi will likely begin the year with his butt being warmed by a fairly hot seat. But he’ll at least have a chance to make offseason moves and show what the farm can do in 2024.

Who is the most realistic big name bat the Giants could acquire via trade/FA signing this off season. — James Wiley (@CorneliusWiley4) October 13, 2023

I’m not sure if Jung-hoo Lee qualifies as a “big name bat,” seeing as how he’s A) a name that many American baseball fans are unfamiliar with, and B) someone known more for his glove than his bat. But if I had to bet on the Giants giving a sizable contract to a free agent position player, Lee is my pick.

For those unfamiliar with his game, Lee is a left-handed center fielder who just turned 25. He’s won the KBO Golden Glove Award five years in a row, and while he was slowed a bit by injuries in 2023, he had a .996 OPS in 2022 and a .959 OPS in 2021. He’s drawn more walks than strikeouts in five consecutive seasons, and for his KBO career has struck out in just 7.7% of his plate appearances. He’s not a big power guy, but he’s sported a significantly higher OPS in the KBO than Ha-seong Kim did.

Other than Lee, the free agent market for hitters is fairly barren. There are only three big names: Shohei Ohtani, Cody Bellinger, and Matt Chapman. I’d list those three, in order, as “they’ll try like hell to get him but highly unlikely;” “if they strike out elsewhere he’s a good overpay candidate,” and “no, I really don’t think so.”

If they don’t get Ohtani or Lee, the best place to make an upgrade is on the trade market, but it’s just really hard to know who’s available. Will Juan Soto and Pete Alonso be dangled? What about Nolan Arenado or Paul Goldschmidt? Is Mike Trout an option for anyone willing to eat his contract? Will the St. Louis Cardinals or Cincinnati Reds trade some of their exciting young position players to shore up their empty rotations?

Long story short: there aren’t very many likely options. But there are a whole lot of unlikely options, and only one of those unlikely options needs to pan out.

If the giants sign the Japanese pitcher, does that make Kyle Harrison available for a star position player or a prospect rated just as high who is a positional player? Or is Luciano and Harrison off the table? Is whisenhunt the most likely traded blue chipper — ndetherock (@EllertNick) October 13, 2023

First off, let’s use names: that’s Yoshinobu Yamamoto we’re talking about, one of the best pitchers ... not just on the market, but in the world.

It’s kind of hard to answer the “blue chip” question, because I’m not sure who fits that bill. Does Carson Whisenhunt? Opinions vary. MLB Pipeline has Whisenhunt as a 55-FV player who is the No. 70 prospect in all of baseball, and many Giants fans rank him a bit higher. Fangraphs has him as just a 45-FV prospect, sixth in the system, and well outside of the top 100. Giants prospect guru Roger Munter has him ranked below Keaton Winn.

So it’s hard to find a consensus. But if Whisenhunt is a blue chip prospect, then yes I think he or Mason Black are the most likely players to be traded.

I would be very surprised if Kyle Harrison were traded, but I definitely don’t think he’s off the table, especially if they sign Yamamoto (or even if they land Ohtani, who would figure to slot into the rotation in 2025). The Giants have a very clear strength right now, both at the MLB level and in the Minors, and it’s the starting pitching. Logan Webb is their best player, young, and under contract for a long time. Harrison and Winn look like players deserving of rotation spots next year. Tristan Beck was quietly awesome this year. Whisenhunt and Black are extremely exciting prospects on the verge of MLB debuts, with Hayden Birdsong, Carson Seymour, Landen Roupp, and Trevor McDonald not far behind. Kai-Wei Teng just might be a thing. Reggie Crawford is a bit of an unknown, but very exciting. Further down the road you have guys like Joe Whitman, Manuel Mercedes, Alix Hernandez, and Gerelmi Maldonado. That’s to make no mention of potential bounce-back candidates like Eric Silva, Ryan Murphy, Carson Ragsdale, and Sean Hjelle, or sneaky up-and-comers like Hayden Wynja, John Michael Bertrand, and Jack Choate. And of course, they still have another year of reigning All-Star Alex Cobb, even if he doesn’t fit the long-term part of the equation. And people forget that Anthony DeSclafani was really good last year before getting injured. And we’re operating from a fun hypothetical wherein the Giants land Yamamoto, a pitcher who is arguably better than Webb, while also considerably younger.

It’s reasonable to expect them to trade pitchers in the pursuit of a much-needed offensive upgrade. Harrison is certainly the most valuable of those pitchers, but I’m guessing they’d be happier trying to get creative with slightly lower-value prospects like Whisenhunt and Black, even if it means having to give up more prospects or eat more money.

can we appreciate the fact that:

-evan longoria had a higher BA than both mookie betts and freddie freeman combined during that NLDS? and longo's OPS for the series was higher than each of betts and freeman individually? — Kevin Kiermaier's Biggest Fan  (@KiermaierToSF) October 13, 2023

Yeah. Hell yeah we can. And we can add Mauricio Dubón in there as someone who had a significantly higher Division Series OPS than Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman combined.

Which free agents would be the most helpful and realistic to land? — Michelle zhang (@Michell11359750) October 13, 2023

Depends on what your definition of “realistic” is. I still think it’s realistic for the Giants to sign Shohei Ohtani, but it’s very much a long shot. I’d put it in the 5% range or so.

If you want someone more realistic then the answer is — emphatically, in my eyes — Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Other than Ohtani, he’s the player I most want the Giants to sign, and he’s the player I think would be the most impactful, as I laid out in a recent article.

The Giants seem to be all-in on Yamamoto, so the good news is that if there’s a player they’d be willing to come over the top for, I think it’s him.

And in case you’re not up to date on him, here’s what Yamamoto, who just turned 25, did last year in the NPB: 1.16 ERA, 0.860 WHIP, 9.3 strikeouts per nine, 1.5 walks per nine. For reference, Kodai Senga — who just posted a 2.98 ERA in his first MLB season — had this line in his final NPB season, as a 29 year old: 1.89 ERA, 1.041 WHIP, 9.7 strikeouts per nine, 3.0 walks per nine.

San Francisco has a great chance to land Yamamoto, who would give them one of the best ace and co-ace combos in the Majors ... with a pair of players in their mid-20s who are locked up long-term. That’s a game changer.

How about hiring Shinjo and having a leg up to sign the two Japanese stars — Michael Morse Burner (@NotMichaelMorse) October 13, 2023

Sign me up! As I wrote about the other day, Tsuyoshi Shinjo has everything you want in a manager: he played for the Giants, he’s a high-quality manager, his official NPB name is BIGBOSS, he rides into games on hoverboards, he’s a professional model, and he’d help them recruit the two best players on the market.

What’s not to love?

What are we going to do about Ramos — Muddy (@DoesMuddy) October 12, 2023

Unfortunately, we personally are not going to do anything, unless you know him. I, sadly, do not. So not much I can do but keep pleading for them to play him.

Jokes aside, I have an idea that I’ll write about soon. I kind of wonder if the Giants views of Ramos will change this offseason. Ramos is a bit of a 90s/2000s-style player, which is to say he’s powerful, hits the ball hard, has some good athleticism, and makes some swings that even Pablo Sandoval would raise an eyebrow at. To this point, the Giants current braintrust has valued the opposite: players who make good swing decisions, limit strikeouts, draw walks, and make contact, even if it’s soft.

I’m not even saying this as a criticism, but nothing defines the 2023 Giants season quite like Wade Meckler getting more plate appearances in the Majors than Ramos.

So where is my optimism coming from? Zaidi was very transparent in his end-of-season media scrum that what the team is doing isn’t working, and that they need to change the way they view things, and bring in more dissenting voices.

I’ve got to think that any dissenting opinion is going to look Zaidi in the eye and say, “so, uhh ... let’s put a little more stock in hitting the ball hard, yeah?”

To wit: here are the top 10 hitters in the Majors this year in terms of lowest whiff rate: Luis Arráez, Steven Kwan, Alejandro Kirk, Nico Hoerner, Alex Bregman, Jeff McNeil, Myles Straw, Keibert Ruiz, Tony Kemp, and Wander Franco.

And here are the top 10 hitters in the Majors this year in terms of highest average exit velocity: Aaron Judge, Ronald Acuña Jr., Shohei Ohtani, Matt Olson, J.D. Martinez, Matt Chapman, Yandy Díaz, Yordan Alvarez, Corey Seager, and Giancarlo Stanton.

One of those lists is good hitters. One of those lists is damn near the 10 best hitters in the Majors. I’m not saying Ramos will ever be in that latter group, or even that he’ll be a good Major Leaguer. But if you want optimism that he might still get an honest-to-goodness chance to be valued by San Francisco’s braintrust, it starts with the fact that the Giants are trying to make additions and alterations to that braintrust.

Who are the Giants' rule 5 candidates for this year, next year? Who are trade candidates because of this? Which candidates on other teams should they be trying to trade for? — Andrew Bader (@Andrew_B_Bader) October 13, 2023

Great question! I wrote about this towards the end of the season, which you can read here. It’s not fully accurate anymore, now that Tyler Fitzgerald has been added to the 40-man roster.

I expect the Giants to roster AAA lefty relievers Erik Miller and Juan Sanchez. I think AAA righty starter Kai-Wei Teng will either be rostered or selected by another team. The two best prospects that are eligible are High-A center fielder Grant McCray and shortstop Aeverson Arteaga. I would be shocked if either player were selected in the draft, but are the Giants willing to take that risk with high-quality up-the-middle prospects who both could be a big part of the team as early as 2025?

Other notable candidates: Trevor McDonald, Ben Madison, R.J. Dabovich, Nick Swiney, Victor Bericoto, Adrian Sugastey, and Manuel Mercedes.

I don’t expect the Giants to be active with other team’s players. Maybe they make a move like last year, when they traded for Brett Wisely, but with so many young players already on the 40-man roster I really expect this offseason to be all about adding proven Major Leaguers. I would be shocked if they draft another Rule 5 player, as they did with Blake Sabol.

As for next season, it’s always hard for me to look that far in advance with Rule 5 picks because things change so much year to year. But a few notable names who will be eligible: Landen Roupp, Vaun Brown, Mason Black, Carson Seymour, Will Bednar, Matt Mikulski, Mat Olsen, and Tyler Myrick.

Why does no one seem to talking about Joe Maddon as a potential manager? Thoughts on him with the Giants? — David Greco (@davidagreco) October 13, 2023

Oh goodness no. No, no, no, no, no, and twice on Sunday.

Joe Maddon has not been good in recent stints, and the reviews of how he gets along with both the players and the front office have not been pretty. There was a brief period where Maddon was way ahead of the curve in terms of analytics, and he shined. But he’s not either of those things anymore.

What would a package look like for Mike Trout ? — charles R murphy (@charlesRmurphy1) October 14, 2023

The bigger question here is, “is Mike Trout available?” followed by the question, “why?”

The second question might sound stupid, but it’s really important. If the Angels decide to trade Trout of their own volition, and essentially hit the reset button, then they’ll want a hefty package of prospects, and in return they’ll have to eat a lot of his contract. But if the Angels are trading Trout because he’s asking for a trade — something they reportedly would honor, though there’s no indication that he’ll do that — then the package would probably be centered around just eating his contract.

Trout is owed about $250 million over the next seven seasons. That’s a pretty fair price for the quality of player you can expect him to be when he’s on the field. Unfortunately, in the last three years, he’s played 237 games and missed 249. So I don’t think anyone in the league views that as a good contract.

So yeah. Depending on why he’s available (if he’s available, which is an unlikely “if”), it would probably either be a decent basket of B-level prospects in exchange for Trout and salary relief, or basically just taking on his contract. Both of which I would support.

Are Johnson & Zaidi now viewed around the league as coach killers? — J (@ignatiusreilyj) October 13, 2023

No, I don’t see any reason to think that. Farhan Zaidi is still viewed positively around the league, and I don’t think that will change. The one stain in signing a manager might be the fact that Greg Johnson seems to be a bit of a penny-pincher, so would a manager want to sign with San Francisco over an opening in another big market with a more spendy owner, like the New York Mets? Who knows. But I don’t see Zaidi as being viewed negatively around the league.

If there’s anything about Zaidi that would give managers pause, it’s that he only has one year left on his contract.

If you got thrusted into the GM spot this off season, what would be the first 5 moves you make? — statsnerd (@TOf2g) October 13, 2023

Sign Shohei Ohtani, regardless of cost. Sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto, regardless of cost. Sign Jung-hoo Lee, regardless of cost. Trade some prospects (not Kyle Harrison or Marco Luciano) for Juan Soto. Invest heavily in Anchor Brewing to save the brewery (while keeping the ownership and decision-making in the hands of the employees), and sell $2 beers throughout the ballpark.

More seriously, it’s hard to make an offseason to-do list, since you don’t know what players are available in trades, what free agents will cost, what players will want, etc. So I kind of have to stick to vague moves. But here they are:

Hire a manager that is a respected leader and a recruiter, who will work well with the front office and analytics department but who will also challenge them. Rodney Linares, Stephen Vogt, and Donnie Ecker would be my top choices. I’d also be happy with Alyssa Nakken, Kai Correa, or Mark Hallberg, though they lack the recruiting reputation. Have an open checkbook to sign an impact player. Shohei Ohtani is the first priority, Yoshinobu Yamamoto the second, and then either Jung-hoo Lee or Cody Bellinger. But they need to sign an impact player that A) shows their players, their fans, and the league that they’re invested, B) improves the team dramatically for both 2024 and many subsequent years, and C) makes the team more fun to watch. Be both aggressive and patient on the trade market, open and willing to ship most prospects, but waiting to find the move that offers good value, especially if it means taking on extra money instead of shipping out extra prospects. Trade a few of the veterans on the roster for players that more align with the style of baseball the Giants are trending towards, or for prospects to replenish the prospects lost in a bigger trade. Sign a designated hitter that does not need to be platooned, or someone to replace Wilmer Flores so he can be the DH.

Which pitching prospects would you keep, which would you trade and for who? Also, you can't trade for Pete Alonso. — Off Brand Urbanism (@Ontopicvideos) October 12, 2023

I would hate if the Giants traded Kyle Harrison, but if the right trade is made available sometimes you have to plug your nose, cover your eyes, and go for it. Would I trade Harrison for Juan Soto, if he were willing to sign an extension? Absolutely, even though I’d be crying while doing it.

I usually shy away from trading players that I think the Giants are higher on than the rest of the league, because the return usually isn’t worth it. So while not untradable, I’d put Keaton Winn and Reggie Crawford in a basket labeled, “Safe.”

Everyone else? Have at it, if the moves are there. But it’s just an impossible hypothetical, because you have no idea who is available, what return the trade partner is seeking, and how they value the Giants prospects. But if the team signs Yoshinobu Yamamoto (or Sonny Gray, or Blake Snell, or Aaron Nola), then the rotation is good enough, deep enough, and controlled long enough that it makes sense to be very aggressive with trading pitcher prospects.

Is Slater still the Player’s Union representative and how might that play into the decision on offering arbitration? Seems a bit of a political risk to non-tender the player rep. — Darryl Daugherty, PI K.Err. (@DarrylDaugherty) October 14, 2023

I don’t think it plays a role, just because I don’t see any chance of Austin Slater being non-tendered. MLB Trade Rumors projects Slater for $3.6 million which, as Bryan notes, is an easy yes. So I think you can bank on him getting tendered a contract.

That doesn’t mean he’ll be on the team in 2024, as the Giants could trade him. I don’t think his union rep status would play much of a role, honestly. If he’s traded, the Giants will just have someone else take over that position.

‘24 season game win total best guess with Oct 13, 2023 current state of information — John (@johnlashlee) October 13, 2023

I’m going to be optimistic and say 86 wins, but I could easily see them anywhere from 78 to 92. I have three main reasons for optimism:

I think that most of the things that went really well for the Giants in 2023 are replicable, while most of the things that went really poorly were either unlucky, unsustainable, or will be addressed. I expect the failure of this season, the ire of the fanbase, and the warmth of Zaidi’s seat to result in some big moves. I’m optimistic that at least two out of the Kyle Harrison/Marco Luciano/Luis Matos/Casey Schmitt/Wade Meckler/Tyler Fitzgerald/Heliot Ramos bucket will turn into high-quality players.

That said, it’s also easy to see them striking out in free agency while the young players make like Schmitt in 2023 and spend all year trying to figure things out. And that wouldn’t be a very good season.

So I’ll go for the optimistic-but-not-wildly-so take and give them 86 wins.