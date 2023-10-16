AFL Week 2 round up

After a quiet first week in the Arizona Fall League, the San Francisco Giants eight prospects sent to play for the Scottsdale Scorpions had ... well ... a quiet second week, too.

But let’s check out the action!

Designated hitter Reggie Crawford (2022 1st-round pick)

AFL Week 2 stats: 3-14, 1 home run, 1 double, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts

AFL season stats: 4-28, 1 home run, 1 double, 5 walks, 16 strikeouts

Crawford, the team’s highest-profile AFL participant this year, provided the Giants with their biggest highlight of the AFL so far when he smacked an inside-the-park home run at the end of the week.

Reggie Crawford’s first #AFL23 HR was an inside-the-park HR! pic.twitter.com/46nJqK3Ir9 — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) October 13, 2023

Other than that, it’s been a strugglefest for the young two-way player. He’s drawn a good amount of walks, but he has looked, for lack of a kinder word, fairly helpless when swinging the bat.

From a selfish standpoint, the problem I have is that I simply don’t know what to do with that information. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, Crawford is hilariously unseasoned as a hitter relative to the average AFL player. Or, more accurately, relative to any AFL player.

Crawford was in the starting lineup for the Scorpions on Saturday, their most recent game. Here are all the players in the lineup, sorted by how many career plate appearances they have in the Minor Leagues:

Robert Hassell III: 1,574

Israel Pineda: 1,549 (plus 14 in the Majors)

Matt Kroon: 1,221

Jeremy Rivas: 1,124

Oliver Dunn: 1,053

Carter Howell: 585

Gabriel Rincones Jr.: 533

Sonny DiChiara: 479

Reggie Crawford: 40

On top of that, Crawford only had 290 plate appearances in his college career. Add in summer leagues and Crawford has fewer plate appearances post-high school than any of those players have in the Minor Leagues! That’s ridiculous!

Also a reminder that good prospects don’t always do well in the AFL. Luis Matos had 1,196 career plate appearances when the Giants sent him to the AFL last year, where he hit a very modest 20-86 with just two home runs, five walks, and 19 strikeouts. And surely you’re all aware of what he did this year.

So the glass half-full view here is that Crawford should be struggling in his first consistent stint as a professional hitter ... honestly, the fact that he’s gotten on base in nine of his 33 plate appearances is damn impressive to me. But the glass half-empty view is that this highlights just how ludicrously difficult it is to succeed as a two-way player, and how much of a challenge Crawford has ahead of him considering that he’s probably only a good month on the mound away from being in AA.

It still seems likely that Crawford will be shifted to just being a pitcher at some point, but perhaps this AFL seasoning will prepare him for a good year at the plate in 2024. I’m sure as hell pulling for it.

One quick note: Crawford has played exclusively as a DH so far in Arizona, but has been getting first base reps during warm-ups and practices.

A second quick note: Crawford is so likable. If he’s able to make the Majors as a high-quality player, he will be the type of homegrown talent that fans absolutely adore.

Pro move by Carter Howell in that video, by the way. Speaking of which...

Outfielder Carter Howell (2022 undrafted free agent)

AFL Week 2 stats: 3-11, 1 home run, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts

AFL season stats: 7-21, 2 home runs, 3 walks, 8 strikeouts, 1 caught stealing

After a blistering first week, Howell cooled down a little bit in the second week, but has still been having a very strong showing, with an 1.131 OPS that ranks sixth in the AFL and second on the Scorpions. I found it a little surprising that the Giants sent an undrafted player to the desert, but perhaps they’re just very high on the right-handed hitter. He’s certainly making it look like a good decision!

Catcher Zach Morgan (2022 7th-round pick)

AFL Week 2 stats: 0-1, 1 walk

AFL season stats: 5-10, 4 walks, 1 strikeout, 2 passed balls

So far the AFL has been a fairly typical showing for Morgan, a player with with a lot of question marks with his catching skills and power ability, but who has 52 walks to just 76 strikeouts in the Minors, after posting 38 walks to just 46 strikeouts in college.

Given his lack of playing this week, I’d say he got a little banged up. Though he appeared in a game Saturday, so hopefully he’s fine.

RHP Will Bednar (2021 1st-round pick)

AFL Week 2 stats: 1 inning, 2 hits, 1 walk, 2 earned runs, 2 strikeouts

AFL season stats: 2.2 innings, 2 hits, 6 walks, 4 earned runs, 5 strikeouts

It hasn’t been a super smooth trip to Arizona for Bednar but, then again, even if he’d been dominant, I’m not sure anyone would be comfortable reading too much into it. Performance really doesn’t matter much for Bednar right now ... it’s all about getting good health and rhythm so we can actually gauge what type of pitcher he is in 2024.

LHP Hayden Wynja (2022 undrafted free agent)

AFL Week 2 stats: 2.1 innings, 1 hit, 1 walk, 0 earned runs, 3 strikeouts

AFL season stats: 3.2 innings, 3 hits, 1 walk, 0 earned runs, 4 strikeouts

Wynja continues to impress after an awesome first full season across Low and High-A. As a 6’9 southpaw, Wynja certainly is able to provide hitters with a look they’re not very familiar or comfortable with. He could have a fast-moving 2024.

LHP Jack Choate (2022 9th-round pick)

AFL Week 2 stats: 2.2 innings, 3 hits, 1 walk, 3 earned runs, 3 strikeouts

AFL season stats: 4.2 innings, 4 hits, 1 walk, 3 earned runs, 4 strikeouts

Choate really flew under the radar this year, after a wonderful season in Low and High-A, while only turning 22 during the season. He’s a player I could see opening tons of eyes during the 2024 season. I’d assume he begins the year in High-A, but he’ll likely be in AA quite quickly.

LHP Seth Lonsway (2021 6th-round pick)

AFL Week 2 stats: 1.2 innings, 5 hits, 2 walks, 2 earned runs, 4 strikeouts

AFL season stats: 5.2 innings, 12 hits, 3 walks, 5 earned runs, 8 strikeouts

Lonsway had a really rough season in High-A Eugene this year, where he posted a 5.87 ERA, a 5.59 FIP, 7.89 strikeouts per nine innings, and 5.87 walks per nine innings. Unfortunately, it’s been more of the same in Arizona so far.

RHP Marques Johnson (2022 11th-round pick [Red Sox])

AFL Week 2 stats: N/A

AFL season stats: 2 innings, 2 hits, 0 walks, 1 earned run, 3 strikeouts

Johnson, the player the Giants received when they traded Mauricio Llovera to Boston, was the only player in the team’s cohort to not play a game this week. Unclear if he’s not fully healthy or if that’s just the way the ball bounces on a team with five million players.

We’ll have a Week 3 roundup next Monday!