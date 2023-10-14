Player Review: Joey Bart

2023 stats: 30 G, 95 PA, .207/.263/.264 (.528 OPS), 3.2% BB%, 24.2% K%, 47 OPS+

Noteworthy: 0 HR, with 17% drop in Hard-Hit%

The long and winding road of Joey Bart has come to an end.

I wrote an appreciation post in the summer of 2022 after the catcher went on a little hot streak: hitting the ball hard, clearing fences, sliding after pop-ups up the line, nonchalantly palming line drives in the on-deck circle. Bart looked hungry. Curt Casali went on the IL and Bart came up from Triple-A ready to meet his moment. His offense was finally matching up with his physical frame. He seemed out of his head, playing instinctively. Free of the weight of expectations put on him as a first-round pick and as another Georgia-born backstop. Was he finally started to blossom, and maybe possibly be ready to take the starting role and navigate the San Francisco Giants tanker in and out of the Bay each night?

Instead the bubble burst. An .888 OPS August flash-froze into a .490 OPS in September with 2 extra base hits over his final 58 at-bats of 2022.

But even with the up-and-down performance, during the winter, the 2023 catcher role appeared to be Bart’s. His 93 games at the position was easily the most on the team, while Casali had been traded, Austin Wynns put on waivers and reassigned to Sacramento, with Rule-5 pickup Blake Sabol was perceived as a possible back-up.

Then a mild storm of gossip and speculation descended on home plate. In late-February with Spring Training games ramping up, then-manager Gabe Kapler called the catcher position “wide-open”, remarking that Bart was “out of runway” and called into question whether the catcher’s career resume had earned him anything more than a try-out. Wynns was back in camp along with gold glove winner Roberto Pérez, Sabol and this kid named Patrick Bailey. Tough love or psychological sabotage from his manager and Zaidi—Bart had to deal with a swarm of bad vibes in his orbit from the get-go.

He still cleared camp with Pérez, Wynns, and Sabol, but on the the Injured List with a lower back strain. Leadership’s doubt continued to blossom by signing veteran slugger Gary Sanchez on the eve of Opening Day. Bart didn’t get his name in the starting lineup until April 10th—after he was rushed back when Pérez ended his season on the 7th with a shoulder strain.

Joey Bart nails James Outman at 2nd. pic.twitter.com/PvmGEyobTp — Caught Stealing (@MLB_CS) April 13, 2023

After finally scratching and clawing his way to the top of the mass of bodies that management put in his way, Bart took over as San Francisco’s starting catcher. His wobbly reign at the top lasted 25 games—a month’s worth of play from mid April to mid May. He spent most of his time at the plate hitting the ball into the ground. He made contact—yes, his strikeout rate dropped but so did his hard-hit rate. He hit for average in April (.270) but his on-base percentage was higher than his slugging with an OPS well below .700.

In May, it all went to hell. By the 17th, Bart was Wile E. Coyote—legs churning with no ground beneath him. The runway had disappeared, the long and winding road that is supposed to resolve at some meaningful door of opportunity, just ended abruptly at a cliff.

His BABIP dropped from .326 to .277. His ISO .149 to .057. His SO% dropped from 38.5% to 24.2% but his hard-hit % similarly fell from 43.2% to 26.2%. He hit 0 home runs in 2023, continuing to struggle to become that middle-of-the-order threat his physical build and strength always promised. The strides he made defensively with arm accuracy and pitch framing could never make up for his slumping bat.

On the off day between a home series against Philadelphia and an away series against Miami, Bart was played on the IL with a groin strain. A move that brought Patrick Bailey to the big leagues. A week into Bailey’s MLB career, Bart was already a distant memory. The 2020 first round pick—Bart’s first big crack at the Majors with Posey opting out of the COVID season—was the savior that had been prophesied and Bart was deemed as false, a portent but not the real deal. Every praise heaped upon Bailey in those early days came off as an underhanded knock against what was. Bailey could manage the disparate arms of the pitching staff with grace and aplomb. Bailey could provide that spark in the lineup. Bailey could get that clutch hit when needed. Veteran composure, elite defense, and bonus offense from both sides of the plate—Bailey had everything Bart wanted, and it appeared so naturally, effortlessly.

What’s funny is that stylistically the two aren’t opposites, rather they’re both disciples of the Posey Way: understated, laconic, deep competitors but quiet and “professional” on the field. Basically white guys, decorous, just goofy dads that get as excited about their minivans’ automatic running boards as they do about an RBI double. Maybe what’s most maddening for Bart is that he’s just not far off. Bailey is the better-looking twin—he’s more sought after because he’s got this way about him, an ease, a presence that mirrors Posey’s when he came up and helped lead San Francisco to their first World Series. Bart is store brand cheerios which are essentially the same product but just don’t taste the same because well…they’re not capital-C Cheerios.

Even alphabetically Bailey leap-frogs Bart.

It seems Joey Bart has never quite recovered from that fateful night catching Johnny Cueto in August of 2020. Five games into his big league career, Bart looked overwhelmed by the veteran’s pace, wooden and square compared to Cueto’s soulful shimmy. Forgivable then, but three seasons on, Bart’s inscrutable expressions still read more perplexed than confident. The defense has vastly improved but in terms of feel, over his 162 games as a Giant, Joey Bart has never quite looked comfortable.

Joey Bart nabs Sean Bouchard at 2nd. pic.twitter.com/QxuWY1XVQ7 — Caught Stealing (@MLB_CS) September 9, 2023

Patrick Bailey is the catcher of the future. He just has a leadership quality that the team needs right now. Blake Sabol definitely had his wobbles but has already outshone Bart with the bat, grown as a defender over the season and provides management with some flexibility on the field, being able to plug him behind the plate and in the outfield if necessary.

As for 2024, Bart will be out of options, so stashing him away in Sacramento will no longer be a possibility, which is a tough sell for a back-up. But now Sabol has some options flexibility which might be a lifeline for Bart to stay in SF. Having three viable, Big League catchers is an excellent lifeline over 162 games.

I wouldn’t be surprised if his four game call-up in September when Bailey went on the concussion IL might be the last time we see Bart in a San Francisco uniform. He’s been on the table as a possible trade piece for a while now. Zaidi was resistant to let him go at the trade deadline, calling him “one of the most important players in the organization”) as recently as August—but a lot has changed in the organization since August. With a thin free agent class and a certain desperation in the Giants Kingdom to do something, a player like Bart is likely to go. MLB Trade Rumors suspects he might be able to fetch a back-of-the-rotation arm from a team like the Yankees or Marlins. He could also be a pot sweetener along with J.D. Davis in a deal for a more prominent, established player at shortstop or in the outfield.

Getting out of San Francisco will be good for Bart. To no fault of his own, he was rushed up to the Majors in 2020. He got sidelined again with Posey’s return watching the franchise make history without him in 2021 and then in his first proper year in the Majors, he performed as many first year players do: unseasoned, overwhelmed at times, competent at others. Then when the gauntlet was thrown down for him in 2023—an opportunity to step up and take ownership of his role—he stumbled, hesitated, and someone else swooped in.

Bart will hopefully learn from that experience, but if it bears any fruit, it will probably be for another team in 2024.