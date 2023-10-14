Good morning, baseball fans!

The San Francisco Giants have a lot to do this off-season, and sitting at the top of that list is hiring a new manager after unceremoniously firing Gabe Kapler three days before the end of the season.

President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi has said that they want to have a manager in place before they begin talking to free agents. Which indicates to me that their window to make a decision is the last out of the World Series, so time is running out.

According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, third base coach Mark Hallberg may be the front-runner from within the organization. Hallberg was hired as an Assistant Coach in 2020, before being named third base coach in the 2021 season. If he were to get the position, it would be quite a quick rise through the organization.

Also in consideration, per Slusser, are Kai Correa and Ron Wotus.

Game 1 of the American League Championship Series will take place on Sunday night at 5:15 p.m. PT on Fox. The Houston Astros will make their seventh consecutive appearance in the series, facing off against Bruce Bochy’s Texas Rangers. As of the time this is being written (Friday evening) the Rangers have not announced a starting pitcher, but the Astros will be going with right-handed veteran Justin Verlander.