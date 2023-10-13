Friday BP: The Dodgers do not win World Series

Good morning, baseball fans!

We used to have a tradition around these parts, that when the Los Angeles Dodgers were eliminated from playoff contention, we would have our annual Dodgers do not win World Series for the (blank) consecutive year post.

Now, 2020 messed things up for a lot of reasons, and one of those was that cursed World Series after a pandemic-shortened regular season. Sure, it’s technically a World Series win, but if it takes playing half of a season in order to not choke in October, maybe there should be an asterisk. Just sayin’.

Regardless, while we cannot technically celebrate the fact that the Dodgers haven’t won a World Series since 1988 anymore, we can still celebrate their annual tradition of coming up short in October and being eliminated.

Better than that. They were swept. By the Arizona Diamondbacks. If you’d told me that on the first day of the season, I would have thrown popcorn at you. It’s just a thing of beauty.

As a disclaimer, before the True Blue folks come in and yell at me, I am not laughing at the disappointment and consternation of Dodgers fans. I’m not a jerk. Baseball is a cruel sport, and there is no rhyme or reason to things working out in the playoffs. But this is a rivalry and we do get to take a bit of revelry in the repetition of the team’s October shortcomings.

So today, we will be petty. We will embrace the schadenfreude of it all. Give me your memes, jokes, gifs and happy dances, people. It’s Friday and we deserve a bit of a laugh.