Player Review: Patrick Bailey

2023 stats: 97 G, 353 PA, 7 HR, .233/.285/.359 (.644 OPS), 5.9% BB%, 28.3% K%, 77 OPS+, 0.8 bWAR

Noteworthy: +26.9 FanGraphs’ Defensive Runs Above Average, leading all major leaguers at all positions

It took a little longer than we’d hoped, but the San Francisco Giants finally got back on track by the emergence of their top catching prospect.

It just wasn’t Joey Bart.

Boy, we sure did get a lot of use out of that lede this season, didn’t we? The Giants’ #1 pick in the COVID-shortened 2020 MLB Draft wound up being the breakout prospect of the Farhan Zaidi era (so far). For a moment, forget how it ended and remember how it began.

The San Francisco Giants weren’t exactly rudderless — Casey Schmitt was off to a hot 9-game start to his MLB career (.417/.417/.694) — but they needed a spark. The Joey Bart-Blake Sabol catching combo was tough. Sabol could hit (.803 OPS through May 17th) but wasn’t great behind the plate. In 20 games at catcher, he had 3 passed balls, 5 errors, 10 wild pitches, and a catcher’s ERA of 6.33 (in 135 innings). Bart could field better — 1 passed ball, 11 wild pitches, and a catcher’s ERA of 4.21 in 199 innings — but couldn’t hit basically at all (.581 OPS through May 17th).

Meanwhile, Patrick Bailey had a hot start in Double-A (.333/.400/.481 in 60 PA) that led to a promotion to Triple-A. He struggled out of the gate in Sacramento (0-for-his-first-9) but was 11-for-his-next-42 with a pair of homers and 5 walks against 14 strikeouts. After Schmitt, could Bailey be a second bolt of lightning caught in an orange and black bottle? Coming into the season, the conventional wisdom was that this switch hitter couldn’t really hit — or, at least, didn’t have much power — as a righty. Were it not for Joey Bart’s groin (or uninspiring play that compelled the Giants to take issue with his groin), Bailey’s debut might’ve been delayed.

Instead, we got highlights.

Lots and lots...

... of highlights.

It all worked out. For a while.

Joey Bart was the studio’s first attempt to produce a sequel to Buster Posey. It didn’t work out. Patrick Bailey is the second attempt that’s a lot more successful, even if he doesn’t totally compare all that much to the original and best. He provided numbers and vibes that were still somehow indispensable to the colossal disappointment of a team that was the 2023 Giants. Just ignore how that final month went.

Role on this year’s team

Again: numbers and vibes.

Numbers

Before his debut, the Giants were getting by with a record of 20-23 and a team ERA of 4.40. After May 19th debut, they went 59-60 and a 3.89 ERA the rest of the way. When you think about him here in October, you think about that golden glove. That incredible defense.

On August 11th, I wrote an article wondering just how much better Bailey would have to hit to be in the running for the NL Gold Glove Award — that’s how good he’d been on defense. Through his first 40 games (May 19th until the All-Star Break), he hit .293/.324/.493 (.817 OPS). Post All-Star Break it got dire: .203/.281/.257 (.537) in the 23 games leading up to my article. But that defense. The confidence he instilled in the pitching staff. I couldn’t stop — didn’t want to stop — singing his praises.

And the defensive numbers were harmonious. Two days later, SABR released their last Defensive Index rankings until awards season. Through August 13, Bailey led all NL catchers with +10.1 defensive runs. In fact, he led all catchers in both leagues. The SABR Defensive Index (SDI) is a component of the Gold Glove Award voting. Pair that with the highlight reel we saw above and I just figured he was a shoo in for consideration.

But August 13th wound up being the last day of good news about Patrick Bailey, a line of demarcation for his season. He had this walkoff...

... and a nice writeup (subscription required) that featured a glowing review from an important fellow:

Of all the rookies who have debuted, it’s safe to say that Bailey is the best thing that has happened to the Giants this season. And he’s impressing a certain Giants fan who stays up late to watch games on the East Coast. “The biggest thing that stands out to me is he has a quiet calm, a quiet confidence,” said Buster Posey, asked about Bailey in a phone interview last week. “It’s oozing off him onto the screen, even watching him on TV. It’s hard to measure how important that is, not just for the pitching staff but for the rest of the guys that are watching every pitch.

Through August 13th, he hit .267/.314/.422 in 66 games with a +0.942 Win Probability Added and 102 wRC+. The Giants went 40-26.

Over his final 31 games, he hit .158/.220/.218. A 24 wRC+. A -1.335 WPA. The Giants went 11-20. He had a stint on the concussion IL, too, but in one month he virtually erased his statistical contributions to the team. Good thing those wins were already in the bank!

Vibes

The Giants have Bailey in the bank, too, though. Buster Posey on the rookie again:

“You can see all the tools he has — obviously he has a tremendous arm, his pop time is as good as anybody’s — but for me, the biggest thing is the fact that as soon as he walks on the field, you feel good about winning that game. And that’s a strong attribute to have.”

Not only did he lead MLB catchers in SDI, he led all major league players in FanGraphs’ Defensive Runs Above Average measure. Now, I know that’s a number, but I mention it here in “vibes” because this isn’t some strawhat scout type of player. Even by the front office stylings of the day — and FanGraphs reflects or caters to that sensibility — he is one of the best defenders in the game. He’s makes math models happy. As happy as he makes us.

He’s had quite a year. He retooled his right-handed swing which helped him rediscover some power there. He played the most professional innings he’s ever played before. He admitted to being absolutely gassed by the end of the season and that coupled with the concussion it’s no wonder his season ended on a down note, with errors galore on top of rally-killing at bats. That certainly disrupted the vibes.

But Bailey is now at rest. Think of what a real, full offseason and Spring Training will do for his development. The confidence that comes from some modest success in year one couple with pitchers and coaches counting on him from day one. He’s already one of the best players on the team.

The Giants ran him into the ground this year because they needed him. Turns out, we needed him. No other player made us feel better about the team’s direction. You can see a future third Wild Card team with him at catcher.

Role on next year’s team

We know there’s league average ability in that bat. Pair it with the best defense in the sport and you have a player primed to become the favorite player of a lot more Giants fans next season. No, he probably won’t hop on a Hall of Fame track a la Buster Posey, but he won’t be a rookie, either. So, maybe, captain?