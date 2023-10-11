Good morning, baseball fans!

We’re back at it today for more division series madness*!

*madness not guaranteed

Wednesday will feature the third games of each of the National League Division Series. As things stand now, the Arizona Diamondbacks currently have a 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers as the series moves to Arizona, and we love to see it. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves are tied at one a piece as their series moves to Philadelphia.

Wednesday will also feature Game 4 between the Houston Astros and the Minnesota Twins, in which Houston has a 2-1 series lead. Meanwhile, Bruce Bochy’s Texas Rangers swept the Baltimore Orioles so they will move on to the ALCS.

There’s plenty of postseason baseball on deck. So let’s go through the schedule for the next couple of days:

Wednesday

Braves @ Phillies - 2:07 p.m. PT - TBS

Astros @ Twins - 4:07 p.m. PT - Fox Sports 1

Dodgers @ Diamondbacks - 6:07 p.m. PT - TBS

Thursday

Braves @ Phillies - 3:07 p.m. PT - TBS

Dodgers @ Diamondbacks (if necessary) - 6:07 p.m. PT - TBS

Happy watching!