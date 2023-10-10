Player Review: Scott Alexander

2023 stats: 55 G (8 starts, 47 in relief), 48.1 IP, 31 K, 11 BB, 1.37 WHIP, 4.10 ERA, 3.47 FIP

Noteworthy: 60.6 groundball %

Like many of left-handed reliever Scott Alexander’s compatriots, you could summarize this dubious 2023 season as a “tale of two halves.”

Alexander’s pre & post All-Star splits are stark enough. Pre: 23.2 IP, 3.42 ERA, 0.97 WHIP with opponents hitting .207 with a 2.07 groundout-to-airout ratio. Post: 24.2 IP, 5.84 ERA, 1.74 WHIP with opponents BA at .343 and 1.74 GO/AO showing a dip in his elite groundball rate.

But the southpaw might have a better excuse than others.

His 55 games and 48.1 innings are his highest totals since his 2018 season. He hadn’t pitched more than 18 innings in that span and has dealt with various physiological nags throughout his career. A left-forearm inflammation sent him to the 60-day IL with LA back in 2019. An inflamed left shoulder benched him again in 2021. Signed in the offseason, he did not make his Giants debut until August of 2022 thanks to an uncooperative shoulder and thumb, and during 2023, he dealt with a left hamstring strain that led to stints on the 15-day IL in June and the other in late September.

Given that rather large grain of salt, it shouldn’t be a surprise that his effectiveness took a dip as the season wore his beleaguered left side down.

April was marred with back-to-back outings in which he gave up 6 earned runs over 0.2 IP (4/25 vs StL and 4/29 vs SD), but from April 30th to July 18th, Alexander strung together 19 appearances (16.2 innings) in which he allowed only 1 earned run. A stretch of success that matches fairly well with San Francisco’s most fruitful run.

Team and individual fate seemed to roughly align with Alexander’s start on July 23rd against the Nationals. The Giants had already lost the first two games over that sticky weekend on the Potomac and were in a sour mood, but the series was not yet lost. Acting as the opener in that day’s bullpen game, Alexander allowed two singles and couldn’t finish the first inning before he was pulled for Anthony DeSclafani. Disco promptly allowed a 2-run single to Dominic Smith and put San Francisco in a hole they would not recover and lead to the first of 10 consecutive road series lost—a streak that still will linger until late-March of 2024.

Alexander’s posted a 9.31 ERA over 12 appearances and 9.2 innings in August. He allowed 20 hits over that span and opponents hit .444 against him. His ERA on the 5th was 2.97 and by the end of the month, it was at 4.57.

GOT 'EM! pic.twitter.com/gEmoCbAs93 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 12, 2023

Alexander thrives on a “turbo sinker” —he’s never been a strikeout arm. His game has been to generate weak contact off the bat that dives directly into the ground, and in 2023 he delivered just that. His groundball percentage is second only to Logan Webb’s on the team and is in the 98th percentile compared to the rest of the Majors. He ended the season in the red in terms of limited hard-hit balls and avoiding barrels. His 5.6 extra base-hit percentage is well below the 8.6% league average mark and compared to his teammates was only bested by Camilo Doval. When batters did record a hit, only 22 percent of them went for extra-bases—easily the team’s lowest rate.

So what happened?

Well, the rule changes enacted before the season didn’t help. A sizable portion of Alexander’s 55 hits allowed were singles and a lot of those probably snaked through holes that would’ve been patched up by the extreme shift in earlier seasons. Alexander is still a lefty-specialist even if the era of Javy Lopez’s is dying out with the 3-batter minimum rule. His splits against the opposite hand are not pretty (.560 OPS vs .781 OPS). He took the mound to neutralize lefties mid-inning or do-si-do with a L-R-L lineup construction—and often grounders found holes, singles were slapped, innings were extended and he ended up exposed, facing righties 45 more times than lefties (125 AB vs RHP, 83 AB vs LHB).

A healthy portion of Alexander’s frustrations for 2023 could also be illustrated by that aforementioned game in Washington. Though he was elite at keeping inherited runners from scoring (only 20% scored, league average is 32%), his teammates failed to return the favor. Of the 20 runners he bequeathed upon another pitcher mid-inning, 12 of them went on to cross the plate. Nearly half of the earned runs counted against Alexander on the season ultimately scored on a another man’s watch.

The southpaw signed a 1 year, 1.15 million dollar contract last year and returns to free-agency come November. He’ll turn 35 next season and has a history of arm-side injuries, but 2023 could easily be a year that helps him build back his stamina in future season. He’s also a card any manager would like to have up their sleeve in dicey mid-inning situations when a ground ball is needed. A complimentary arm in terms of look and style as well as a drop in the bucket in terms of cost, it seems reasonable that San Francisco would bring Alexander back and continue to thread him into those later innings to keep the other team in the park while bridging the gap to Doval’s power arm.