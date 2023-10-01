Good morning, baseball fans.

Today is the last baseball game that the San Francisco Giants will play this year. For some, that may be a relief. (It me, I’m some.) For others, it may be cause for sadness. (It me, I’m also others) I don’t know that anyone will miss this season, but I think we all end up missing Giants baseball pretty quickly once it stops, no matter when it stops. It’s a big part of the routine of our lives for seven months of the year or more. It’s natural to be a little sad in the absence of it.

Adding to that feeling this year is the potential, if not likely, farewell to Brandon Crawford. When Buster Posey retired, it felt like the end of an era, and it was. But Crawford is the last player remaining from the championship teams. With him goes the era, officially. Crawford has been such a big part of the heart of this team, both on and off the field, for over a decade. As natural a part of any given lineup as the existence of a lineup itself.

So, if you’re feeling a little melancholy today, you’re not alone. Hopefully the Giants give you a reason to remember them at least a little bit fondly in today’s game.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants wrap up the series and season today against the Los Angeles Dodgers at 12:05 p.m. PT.