The San Francisco Giants will wrap up their season today against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander Kyle Harrison, who enters today’s game with a 4.85 ERA, 5.68 FIP, with nine walks to 31 strikeouts in 29.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 7-2 loss to the Dodgers on September 21st, in which he allowed two runs on three hits with a walk and two strikeouts in five and a third innings.

He’ll be facing off against Dodgers right-hander Bobby Miller, who enters today’s game with a 3.89 ERA, 3.56 FIP, with 31 walks to 115 strikeouts in 120.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Dodgers’ 11-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, in which he allowed two runs on seven hits with nine strikeouts in seven innings.

Game #162

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 12:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM