Happy Monday, San Francisco Giants fans.

If it weren’t for the seven minutes of “Arson Judge” and the entire Carlos Correa fiasco, the most surprising move of the Giants offseason would likely have been them handing out the qualifying offer to Joc Pederson. The lefty slugger had a tremendous 2022 for the Giants, but probably would have made a bit less on the open market than the Giants committed to paying him by tendering the QO.

It was worth it to San Francisco. Giving Pederson the qualifying offer ensured that he returned to San Francisco for another year, rather than seeing if some team might offer him a long-term contract. And after signing a pair of everyday outfielders in Mitch Haniger and Michael Conforto, the Giants have created a roster where Joc can play almost exclusively at designated hitter.

It’s a good situation for everybody.

Always good natured, Pederson recently hopped on a video with MLB Network — all while chilling on a lawn chair on an ocean bluff. He discussed his return, his decision to play for Israel in the World Baseball Classic, and, most importantly, the offseason additions: Haniger, Conforto, Sean Manaea, Taylor Rogers, and Pederson’s former teammate, Ross Stripling.

And for the haters out there, here’s a quote from Pederson about his excitement at returning to his hometown team: “Love Farhan and the front office, Kapler’s awesome.”

Anyway, the video is worth checking out, so do exactly that. And then remember that Giants baseball is just around the corner.