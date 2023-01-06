The ninth chapter of the 2023 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List is in the books, and we’ve selected one of the San Francisco Giants most interesting prospects: Reggie Crawford, who has been voted as the No. 9 prospect in the organization.

Crawford, who celebrated his 22nd birthday about a month ago, was the team’s first-round pick in July’s draft, though he lands one spot lower on this list than the team’s second-round pick, LHP Carson Whisenhunt.

A tremendous athlete, Crawford, like many college players, was both a hitter and a pitcher during his NCAA days. But unlike most college players, he’s continuing to be a two-way player as a pro, as the Giants have already said that they will develop him as both a left-handed pitcher and a designated hitter/first baseman. He’s the only two-way player in the system, after the Giants chose to only develop Casey Schmitt as a position player.

Crawford is recovering from Tommy John surgery, so he was unable to pitch after the Giants drafted him, but he did sneak in 21 plate appearances in the Arizona Complex League, though they didn’t go super well: he hit 3-19 with 2 walks and 9 strikeouts.

He may not be the Giants best prospect, but he might be their most interesting heading into 2023.

Now it’s time to finish up the top 10!

The list so far

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 10!

No. 10 prospect nominees

Patrick Bailey — 23.7-year old C, 113 wRC+ in High-A (325 PAs)

Mason Black — 23.0-year old RHP, 4.52 FIP in High-A (77.2 IP), 2.66 FIP in Low-A (34.1 IP)

Jairo Pomares — 22.4-year old OF, 113 wRC+ in High-A (386 PAs)

Heliot Ramos — 23.3-year old OF, -13 wRC+ in MLB (22 PAs), 65 wRC+ in AAA (475 PAs)

Eric Silva — 20.2-year old RHP, 5.05 FIP in Low-A (85.2 IP)

Note: Each player’s first name links to their Baseball-Reference page, and their last name links to their Fangraphs page.

Reminder: voting is now in the comments!