Friday BP: Giants place La Stella on release waivers

The Tommy La Stella era is officially over. And no, the era joke will never get old.

By Sami Higgins
/ new
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning, baseball fans!

The San Francisco Giants officially placed Tommy La Stella on unconditional waivers on Thursday. With that brings a disappointing end to the first “large” free agency signing of the Farhan Zaidi era, which comes in the midst of a disappointing offseason.

The Giants will still be paying La Stella $11.5 million for the 2023 season, as his three-year $18.75 million dollar contract was heavily backloaded. So any team willing to take a chance on him will only be out the league minimum, prorated for how much time he ends up playing for next season.

I have never been one that roots for players to be unsuccessful (unless they are Dodgers players) so it’s a bummer to see it end this way for him and I do hope another team gives him a shot when he’s fully recovered. That said, moving on was the right move for the way the organization seems to be approaching the upcoming season.

