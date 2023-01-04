Good morning, baseball fans!

Some sad news, this morning. Brian Sabean has parted ways with the San Francisco Giants after nearly 30 years with the organization. Sabean, who started his career with the New York Yankees, has accepted a position to return to the land of the pinstripes to be the Executive Advisor to general manager Brian Cashman.

Sabean is largely credited as the architect behind the most successful era in franchise history, serving as the General Manager for 18 seasons, during which the team won the World Series not only for the first time in San Francisco history, but added two more on top of that for good measure.

When Farhan Zaidi was brought on to be the president of baseball operations in 2018, Sabean took a step back into the role of Executive Vice President. He says that he had expected to have more involvement in that role than he ultimately ended up having. And thus he let his contract expire last October and reached out to the Yankees himself to arrange for a better opportunity that would be in a location better suited to his family’s needs.

The Giants had nothing but complimentary things to say about Sabean and the era of success that he helped bring about in his time with the organization, releasing the following statement: