The San Francisco Giants made a small move on Monday to add a little bit of potential depth. Not surprisingly, it’s a move featuring a local player, as the team announced that they had signed right-handed pitcher Joe Ross to a Minor League contract with an invitation to Major League camp.

There are a few connections between Ross and the Giants. He was born in Berkeley, and played his high school baseball at Bishop O’Dowd, a great school best known for being the alma mater of my dear mother. Once, when Ross was on the Washington Nationals and they were playing in San Francisco, his father Willie, a doctor at Stanford Children’s Hospital, saved a choking fan at Oracle Park by administering the Heimlich maneuver.

Three years ago, the Giants signed Ross’ older brother, Tyson, to a Minor League deal with an invitation to camp. He was released shortly before the start of “Summer Camp,” before both Ross brothers decided to sit out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

The younger Ross has played six MLB seasons, all with the Nationals. In addition to missing 2020, he missed all of 2022 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2021. His best years came in his first two seasons: in 2015 and 2016 he had a 3.52 ERA, a 3.46 FIP, and 162 strikeouts to 50 walks in 181.2 innings, while accruing 3.5 fWAR. He’s mostly been a starter in his career, but has some experience relieving, as well.

Welcome to the Giants, Joe!