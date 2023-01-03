Happy Tuesday, San Francisco Giants fans. On Sunday, it was revealed that the Giants were losing a valuable member of their coaching staff: Matt Daniels, the team’s coordinator of pitching sciences.

Daniels announced the news on Twitter, and while his announcement is fairly vague, it sounds like he made the decision, not the team.

Here’s the full statement:

Thank you San Francisco Giants for four of the best years of my life. I’m forever grateful for the support of the leadership group, my colleagues, and the players throughout our time together. The development stories, learning experiences, new friendships, and memories made have impacted me in the most positive way possible. It was a privilege to work for such a first-class organization. It’s now time to pursue the next challenge.

Daniels came to the Giants from Driveline Baseball, a highly-respected data-driven baseball training program with a reputation for working wonders with pitchers. His role is not one that used to exist on the Giants — or on any team — and is a clear sign of the analytical approach of modern baseball.

There are currently no follow-up tweets from Daniels, so it’s not clear what his next steps will be, but we obviously wish him the best.

And now for a rare bit of non-baseball talk. Anyone who was paying attention to the sporting world on Monday was aware of the fact that tragedy struck the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals when Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field following a hit. CPR was administered on the field, the game was postponed, and, at the time of writing this, Hamlin was in the hospital in critical condition.

In 2020, as he was starting his journey to make it in the NFL, Hamlin set up a Go Fund Me for a community toy drive in the name of his charity. The goal was to raise $2,500. In light of the tragedy, people have been donating money to the Go Fund Me. At the time of writing this article on Monday night, the campaign had received more than $3 million in donations.

It’s worth checking out, and donating a few dollars to if you can. Here’s hoping that Hamlin is able to make a full recovery.