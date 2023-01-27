Friday BP: Buster Posey to be inducted in Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame

Good morning, baseball fans!

Some fun news for you today. The 2023 inductees for the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame were announced yesterday and everyone’s favorite Forever Giant, Buster Posey, leads the list. I don’t think I really need to list Posey’s accomplishments and reasons why this honor is well earned. He’s Buster Posey. ‘Nuff said.

Posey leads a list that also includes Julie Foudy, Gary Payton, Andre Ward and Patrick Willis.

Posey joins Bruce Bochy (2021) and Matt Cain (2018) as the only members of the San Francisco Giants championship era team to make it in (so far). With his induction, Posey will also be honored with a bronze plaque. And, well, I can only say that I hope it turns out a little better than the ones for Brandi Chastain and Matt Cain back in 2018.

Posey and his fellow inductees will be honored at an enshrinement banquet on Thursday, May 25th, at the Hyatt Regency (Embarcadero). If you’ve got the dough, you can purchase a table to be in attendance for a whopping $5,000. For that price, hopefully you actually get to keep the table.