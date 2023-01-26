Thursday BP: Giants Fan Fest 2023 is just around the corner

Good morning, baseball fans!

In yet another sign that spring, and thus baseball, are right around the corner, we are just over a week away from the 2023 San Francisco Giants Fan Fest!

On Saturday, February 4th, KNBR and the Giants will be hosting fans at Oracle Park for a day of baseball fun for the whole family!

Gates open at 10:00 am (except for the Marina Gate, which will be exclusively for season ticket holders), but fans are encouraged to arrive at Willie Mays Plaza by 9:15 am for an orange carpet ceremony to welcome the 2023 team to the park.

If you’ve never attended before and have the ability to do so, I highly recommend it. For some the draw is getting autographs and/or selfies with the players and coaches, which is fine if you don’t mind waiting in line. But there’s a lot more to do as well.

There will be live broadcasts from the KNBR stage that you can sit and watch/listen to throughout the day, as well as scheduled Q&A panels where fans can ask questions. Not to mention the clubhouse tour, which ends with you coming up through the dugout and back onto the field.

You can explore the park in a way you might never have had time to before, and there’s food, activities for kids, photo opportunities, and you might even run into a player or two! (Literally, sometimes, as I did with Andrew Susac in 2015. Twice, somehow.)

This event is free to attend, so make sure you mark your calendars and get ready to greet your 2023 San Francisco Giants!