The 17th chapter of the 2023 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List is in the books, as we continue to rank the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization. For the third straight time, the latest iteration of the CPL has brought us a right-handed pitcher, as R.J. Dabovich has been voted as the No. 17 prospect in the system.

It’s essentially the same placement for Dabovich as a year ago, when he was No. 16 on the CPL, but the 2020 4th-round pick — who turned 24 a few weeks ago — had a very strong 2022. He started the year in AA Richmond, where he had a 2.70 ERA, a 1.73 FIP, and 38 strikeouts to 6 walks in 26.2 innings. That earned him a promotion to AAA Sacramento, where he had an issue with control, finishing with a 4.38 ERA, a 4.42 FIP, and 31 strikeouts to 20 walks in 24.2 innings.

Dabovich is one of the top strikeout artists in the organization, and walks seem to be the only things standing between him and a permanent spot in the Giants bullpen. If he doesn’t make his MLB debut this season, 2023 will be considered quite a disappointment for him.

He’s the second reliever to make the list, coming in two spots behind Cole Waites.

Now on we march!

The list so far

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 18!

No. 18 prospect nominees

Rayner Arias — 16.9-year old OF, yet to debut

Will Bednar — 22.7-year old RHP, 6.26 FIP in Low-A (43 IP)

Tyler Fitzgerald — 25.3-year old INF, 100 wRC+ in AA (519 PAs)

Ryan Murphy — 23.3-year old RHP, 8.61 FIP in AA (8.2 IP), 2.31 FIP in High-A (31 IP)

Adrian Sugastey — 20.2-year old C, 79 wRC+ in Low-A (340 PAs)

Note: Each player’s first name links to their Baseball-Reference page, and their last name links to their Fangraphs page.

Reminder: voting is now in the comments!