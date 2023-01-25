Wednesday BP: Matt Cain’s Hall of Fame window closes in inaugural appearance

Good morning, baseball fans.

As we have all come to expect, there was nothing exciting for San Francisco Giants fans with yesterday’s announcement of the inductees into the 2023 Hall of Fame.

Although Jeff Kent improved on his 2022 percentage, he fell far short of the threshold needed and he fell off the ballot after his tenth and final year.

Meanwhile, making his first appearance on the ballot, Matt Cain didn’t receive a single vote, failing to meet the five percent threshold to stay on another year.

And while I can’t say I am surprised he didn’t meet the five percent threshold, it does make me a little sad that he didn’t receive any votes. Obviously I’m quite biased, being someone who enjoys Giants baseball. But it feels like a perfect game should be worth a nod.

Instead, he joins his former rotation mate, Tim Lincecum, as a one and done, with his hall of fame window closing in the same year it opened.

We’ll always have the memories of his greatness, at least.