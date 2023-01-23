2023 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List No. 17

The 16th chapter of the 2023 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List has been completed, as our quest to rank the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization marches on.

The newest name on the list is right-handed pitcher Keaton Winn, who has been voted as the No. 16 prospect in the organization.

Winn entered the season outside of most people’s radar, and was not on last year’s list. A fifth-round pick in 2018, he had performed fairly well in Low-A in 2019, but due to the cancelled Minor League season in 2020, and a season-ending injury prior to 2021, Winn entered the 2022 season having not pitched in a game since 2019.

The righty starter, who turns 25 next month, began the year with Low-A San Jose, where he posted a 4.87 ERA, a 3.73 FIP, and 55 strikeouts to 16 walks in 40.2 innings. That earned him a promotion to High-A Eugene, where the numbers got a bit better: a 3.16 ERA, 3.01 FIP, and 46 strikeouts to 10 walks in 37 innings. Winn got the rare double promotion, and ended the year with AA Richmond, where he posted a 4.15 ERA, a 4.34 FIP, and 24 strikeouts to 6 walks in 30.1 innings.

Scouts and members of the Giants organization raved about how Winn looked by the end of the season, and the result was that the Giants added him to the 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft. An MLB debut in 2023 seems likely for Winn, though he’ll have to battle fellow unproven pitching prospects Sean Hjelle and Tristan Beck on the totem pole of Minor League starting pitchers on the 40-man roster.

Now let’s see who’s next on the list.

The list so far

On to No. 17!

No. 17 prospect nominees

Rayner Arias — 16.9-year old OF, yet to debut

Will Bednar — 22.7-year old RHP, 6.26 FIP in Low-A (43 IP)

R.J. Dabovich — 24.9-year old RHP, 4.42 FIP in AAA (24.2 IP), 1.73 FIP in AA (26.2 IP)

Tyler Fitzgerald — 25.3-year old INF, 100 wRC+ in AA (519 PAs)

Ryan Murphy — 23.3-year old RHP, 8.61 FIP in AA (8.2 IP), 2.31 FIP in High-A (31 IP)

Adrian Sugastey — 20.2-year old C, 79 wRC+ in Low-A (340 PAs)

Reminder: voting is now in the comments!