Happy Monday, San Francisco Giants fans. We’re still a little over two months away from the start of the Giants season, but there’s plenty of other action in Bay Area sports going on to keep us entertained. For instance, on Sunday, the Giants neighbors, the Golden State Warriors, were busy blowing a lead and losing a game.

But more exciting was what was going on in Santa Clara, where the San Francisco 49ers beat the Dallas Cowboys, and will march to the NFC Championship Game this coming Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The game was a big event, and the Giants apparently thought so too, as a few of them attended it. Manager Gabe Kapler was there alongside designated hitter Joc Pederson, who perhaps can answer a question I’ve wondered for years: are you still as outraged as the average mortal by $30 beers after signing a $19.65 million contract?

Pederson was also seen on the field hanging out with some of the players.

It makes sense that Pederson would be interested in the game, as he grew up in the Bay Area, and is a lifelong Niners fans. And speaking of Giants hitters who grew up in the Bay Area, Brandon Crawford didn’t make it to the game, but repped his red and gold pride nonetheless, wearing, it seems, the exact same jacket as Pederson.

Crawford earns bonus points for the following tweet:

Niners to the SB confirmed https://t.co/BHVKIJGCa9 — Brandon Crawford (@bcraw35) January 23, 2023

And speaking of left-handed hitters ... Barry Bonds, everyone!

Another GOAT sighting at Levi's pic.twitter.com/f6eBmsyx8r — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 22, 2023

Go Giants. Go Niners.