Weekend BP: Happy Birthday Brandon Crawford!

Good morning, baseball fans!

Today we’re going to do a Brandon Crawford Appreciation Post in celebration of our favorite homegrown shortstop’s birthday! Crawford turns 36 years old today, and has spent one third of those years playing baseball for the San Francisco Giants.

Crawford stole fans’ hearts from his very first game, in which he hit a grand slam for his first major league hit. He would go on to break the hearts of Pittsburgh Pirates fans everywhere when he did the same thing in the 2014 Wild Card game. His dry sense of humor has been a source of laughter in many a commercial, interview and public appearance. And there’s a picture of him in the dictionary next to the words “Handsome Defense.”

Happy Birthday to Brandon!

Please join in the festivities by posting some of your favorite Brandon Crawford highlights, gifs and art in the comments!

Here’s one of mine: