It’s a new year and a new chapter in the 20223 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List, in which we come together as a community to rank the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization.

And the latest chapter brought us one of the prospects that I’m most excited about, and can’t wait to watch this year: shortstop Aeverson Arteaga, who has been voted as the No. 7 prospect in the system. It’s a jump of five spots for Arteaga, who was ranked No. 12 in last year’s CPL, and No. 28 two years ago.

Arteaga’s season flew a little bit under the radar because he didn’t put up the gaudy numbers that some other players in the system did. But with context, his 2022 was a massive success. He was essentially a league average hitter with Low-A San Jose, slashing .270/.345/.431, good for a 101 wRC+. But he did it while being very young, as he won’t turn 20 until mid-March. And he did it while providing sensational defense at shortstop, where he’s considered one of the best defensive prospects in the system. 2023 could be a big year for him.

Now on we march, and we have some new names to vote on this week. As a reminder, voting takes place in the comments, where you can “rec” the name of the player you want to cast a vote for.

The list so far

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 8!

No. 8 prospect nominees

Patrick Bailey — 23.7-year old C, 113 wRC+ in High-A (325 PAs)

Mason Black — 23.0-year old RHP, 4.52 FIP in High-A (77.2 IP), 2.66 FIP in Low-A (34.1 IP)

Reggie Crawford — 22.0-year old LHP/DH, 22 wRC+ in ACL (21 PAs), no pitching yet

Jairo Pomares — 22.4-year old OF, 113 wRC+ in High-A (386 PAs)

Heliot Ramos — 23.3-year old OF, -13 wRC+ in MLB (22 PAs), 65 wRC+ in AAA (475 PAs)

Eric Silva — 20.2-year old RHP, 5.05 FIP in Low-A (85.2 IP)

Carson Whisenhunt — 22.2-year old LHP, 1.79 FIP in Low-A (4.2 IP), -0.41 FIP in ACL (3 IP)

Note: Each player’s first name links to their Baseball-Reference page, and their last name links to their Fangraphs page.

Reminder: voting is now in the comments!