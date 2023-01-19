Good morning, baseball fans!

In further news about former San Francisco Giants players, this week it was announced that Melky Cabrera would officially be retiring from the game.

Luego de 15 temporadas en las mayores el OF Melky Cabrera dice adiós al béisbol. pic.twitter.com/72SbKyNFTd — Antonio Puesán (@antoniopuesan) January 13, 2023

Cabrera played for eight teams in his 15-year career, playing for the Giants in 2012, in which he put up career-high numbers (.346/.390/.516), made the All-Star team for the only time in his career and being name the MVP of the game. Unfortunately, that success was mired when he tested positive for testosterone and was suspended for 50 games, making him ineligible for that year’s playoffs, in which the team would go on to win the World Series.

The 38-year old outfielder hadn’t played in the majors since 2019, in which he played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, but had been working in the Dominican Winter League since then, hoping to work his way back. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to put up the numbers that might have drawn interest from major league teams.