The 13th chapter of the 2023 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List is in the books, and the community has voted right-handed pitcher Eric Silva as the No. 13 prospect in the San Francisco Giants organization.

It continues a funny trend for the Giants 2021 draft class ... Silva, a fourth-round selection, is the third member of the draft class to make our prospect lists, but the team’s first and second-round picks (Will Bednar and Matt Mikulski, respectively) have yet to appear on the list. Silva joins Mason Black (third round) and Vaun Brown (10th round). Not exactly how you draw it up.

Silva did something rare in this CPL: he flew up the rankings despite having a 2022 that was pretty poor from a raw numbers standpoint. He spent the entire year in Low-A San Jose, where he had a 5.88 ERA and a 5.05 FIP, with 99 strikeouts to 39 walks in 85.2 innings, yet he rose 25 spots from last year’s ranking of No. 38.

The reason? Scouts raved about Silva, who only turned 20 in October. So much so that he’s in the top 10 lists for Giants prospects at Baseball America and MLB Pipeline. In other words, keep your eye on Silva in 2023 ... it’s essentially his second season in the pros (he pitched just one inning in 2021), and it might be the year where the results catch up to the stuff.

The list so far

Tyler Fitzgerald — 25.3-year old INF, 100 wRC+ in AA (519 PAs)

Ryan Murphy — 23.3-year old RHP, 8.61 FIP in AA (8.2 IP), 2.31 FIP in High-A (31 IP)

Jairo Pomares — 22.4-year old OF, 113 wRC+ in High-A (386 PAs)

Cole Waites — 24.7-year old RHP, 6.11 FIP in MLB (5.2 IP), 2.23 FIP in AAA (8 IP), 2.08 FIP in AA (21 IP), 1.37 FIP in High-A (12.2 IP)

Keaton Winn — 24.10 year old RHP, 4.34 FIP in AA (30.1 IP), 3.01 FIP in High-A (37 IP), 3.73 FIP in Low-A (40.2 IP)

