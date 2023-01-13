The 12th chapter of the 2023 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List is in the books, and it stars a player who has been a staple of the CPL for many, many years: outfielder Heliot Ramos, who has been voted as the No. 12 prospect in the San Francisco Giants organization.

Ramos, who falls eight spots after being No. 4 on this list last year, had one of the most disappointing 2022s in the organization. The outfielder, who turned 23 towards the end of the season, started the year in AAA Sacramento, and made a few brief appearances in San Francisco. But he couldn’t find he bat in either place. With the River Cats, the former first-round pick hit just .227/.304/.349, good for a 65 wRC+. In the Majors he hit just 2-20.

There remain reasons for optimism. Ramos had decent plate control in Sacramento, striking out just 23.6% of the time. He’s an MLB-ready defensive player, and showed a lot of pop when he made good contact. But he has some swing issues he needs to address, and that might determine whether 2023 is the year that he breaks into the Majors as a regular, or the year that he gets DFA’d or traded.

He’s certainly a player to keep a close eye on this year. Now on we march.

The list so far

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 13!

No. 13 prospect nominees

Tyler Fitzgerald — 25.3-year old INF, 100 wRC+ in AA (519 PAs)

Ryan Murphy — 23.3-year old RHP, 8.61 FIP in AA (8.2 IP), 2.31 FIP in High-A (31 IP)

Jairo Pomares — 22.4-year old OF, 113 wRC+ in High-A (386 PAs)

Eric Silva — 20.2-year old RHP, 5.05 FIP in Low-A (85.2 IP)

Cole Waites — 24.7-year old RHP, 6.11 FIP in MLB (5.2 IP), 2.23 FIP in AAA (8 IP), 2.08 FIP in AA (21 IP), 1.37 FIP in High-A (12.2 IP)

Keaton Winn — 24.10 year old RHP, 4.34 FIP in AA (30.1 IP), 3.01 FIP in High-A (37 IP), 3.73 FIP in Low-A (40.2 IP)

Note: Each player’s first name links to their Baseball-Reference page, and their last name links to their Fangraphs page.

Reminder: voting is now in the comments!