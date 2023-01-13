Good morning, baseball fans!

I know we’ve got two more big storms rolling in this weekend, and I do hope you’re all as safe and prepared as you can be for that. That said, I’ve got a little bit of news to help brighten up even the stormiest day for baseball fans.

Yesterday, the San Francisco Giants announced spring training report dates for the 2023 season. Pitchers and catchers report on Wednesday, February 15th, with their first full workout scheduled for the following day.

Position players will report on Sunday, February 19th, and the first full-squad workout will be on February 20th.

That’s right, friends. Spring is just around the corner, even if it doesn’t feel like it at the moment. In just a little over a month, your favorite baseball players will be in Scottsdale, Arizona getting back to the grind of daily baseball activities.

/looks out window at yet another day of pouring rain

I, for one, cannot wait.