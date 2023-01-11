We’re now 11 names deep in the 2023 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List, in which we’ll rank the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization. And at No. 11 we say hello to the first right-handed pitcher on the list: Mason Black.

Black, who turned 23 last month, was the Giants third-round pick in 2021, and makes a big jump after being ranked No. 42 in his inaugural CPL last year. He made his professional debut in 2022 for Low-A San Jose, where he had a 1.57 ERA and a 2.66 FIP, with 44 strikeouts to 8 walks in 34.1 innings. That earned him a promotion to High-A Eugene, where he had a 3.94 ERA and a 4.52 FIP, with 92 strikeouts to 28 walks in 77.2 innings.

It’ll be interesting to see if Black kicks off 2023 in Eugene, or if he starts with AA Richmond.

Now on we march, and we have new names to add to the fold.

The list so far

On to No. 12!

No. 12 prospect nominees

Tyler Fitzgerald — 25.3-year old INF, 100 wRC+ in AA (519 PAs)

Ryan Murphy — 23.3-year old RHP, 8.61 FIP in AA (8.2 IP), 2.31 FIP in High-A (31 IP)

Jairo Pomares — 22.4-year old OF, 113 wRC+ in High-A (386 PAs)

Heliot Ramos — 23.3-year old OF, -13 wRC+ in MLB (22 PAs), 65 wRC+ in AAA (475 PAs)

Eric Silva — 20.2-year old RHP, 5.05 FIP in Low-A (85.2 IP)

Cole Waites — 24.7-year old RHP, 6.11 FIP in MLB (5.2 IP), 2.23 FIP in AAA (8 IP), 2.08 FIP in AA (21 IP), 1.37 FIP in High-A (12.2 IP)

Keaton Winn — 24.10 year old RHP, 4.34 FIP in AA (30.1 IP), 3.01 FIP in High-A (37 IP), 3.73 FIP in Low-A (40.2 IP)

