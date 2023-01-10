The long, long Carlos Correa saga is over. Probably. After his 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants fell apart over concerns with his physical, and his 12-year, $315 million deal with the New York Mets did the same, Correa has, a month later, found a new team: his old team.

According to numerous reports, Correa is heading back to the Minnesota Twins, on a six-year, $200 million deal that could grow into something a bit larger.

BREAKING: Shortstop Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The deal has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million. It is pending physical. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 10, 2023

The deal is, hilariously, pending a physical still, but it certainly seems as though the third time is the charm. According to Jon Heyman of the NY Post, the Twins have already completed the part of the physical that dealt with Correa’s ankle, which was the hold up for the Giants and Mets.

Sources: The major part of Correa’s physical is complete — including the ankle at issue — so there’s nothing foreseen to stop Correa’s return to the Twins — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 10, 2023

Correa’s deal will vest into a $25 million seventh year if he has at least 502 plate appearances in the sixth season, with three more vesting options that could run the deal up to $270 million.

It’s unclear what type of deal the Giants were willing to reach with Correa after the initial agreement fell through. President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi was transparent about the team still contacting Correa’s agent, Scott Boras about reworking a deal, but said that the Platinum Glove winner was “focused on a deal elsewhere.” That seemed to be the Mets, but according to Heyman, the Mets final offer was to essentially guarantee the first half of their initially agreed upon deal: guarantee six years and $157.5 million, with the final six years being conditionally guaranteed. Not only that, but he would have to pass a physical each year.

Source: As part of Mets offer, Correa would have to take a annual physical which would guarantee the following year if passed. So 6/157.5 was conditional on him passing every annual physical. https://t.co/jNzFFI0qQz — Michael Marino (@MarinoMLB) January 10, 2023

What an odd saga that is, thankfully, probably over. Maybe.