The San Francisco Giants begin a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs today at Wrigley Field.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be Carlos Rodón, who enters today’s game with 2.92 ERA, 2.34 FIP, with 201 strikeouts to 47 walks in 157.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, in which he allowed five hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks in six innings.

He’ll be facing off against Drew Smyly, who enters today’s game with a 3.84 ERA, 4.47 FIP, with 76 strikeouts to 23 walks in 91.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Cubs’ 8-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, in which he allowed seven runs on five hits with three strikeouts and three walks in two and a third innings.

Game #138

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs

Where: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

When: 1:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM