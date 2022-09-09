Good morning, baseball fans!

The nominees for the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award were released today. For those who may be unfamiliar with the award, representatives are nominated from each team who, per the announcement, “best represents the game through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”

The nominee from the San Francisco Giants this year will be Brandon Crawford, who has given back to the community consistently over his time with the organization. He and his wife Jalynne are currently partnering with Tiny Turnip on a Position To Win auction to raise money for The Baller Dream Foundation, whose mission is to end pediatric cancer.

Fans can vote for their team’s representative in English here, or in Spanish here until October 5th. The winner of the fan vote will count as one vote among a blue ribbon panel that will select the league-wide winner.

Roberto Clemente Day itself will be observed on September 15th, which will be celebrated in a nationally broadcast game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets.

What time do the Giants play today?

The exhausted Giants travel on to Chicago where they will be kicking off a series against the Cubs starting at 1:05 p.m. PT today.