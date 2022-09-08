Corbin Burnes good, San Francisco Giants bad

I’m not going to say a lot about this game, because it’s pretty much all there in the headline. Corbin Burnes, the Milwaukee Brewers ace and reigning Cy Young winner, is very good. The San Francisco Giants, however, are bad.

I’m also not going to say a lot about this game because, 70 minutes after it ended, the Brewers will remind us that Freddy Peralta is also good, and the Giants will, in all likelihood, again remind us that they are bad.

Anyway, Corbin Burnes. He faced 27 Giants batters and he struck out 14 of them. Here, watch them all you masochist.

Burnes master class.



Watch all 14 of his strikeouts, plus the final out from his 8 innings of work.#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/nz4L4vruhc — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 8, 2022

He threw 100 pitches and the Giants swung and missed on 26 of them, while watching 23 of them flutter into the zone for a called strike.

The Giants have 26 swinging strikes against Corbin Burnes today. That matches their highest total of the season. They also had 26 swinging strikes April 25 against ... Corbin Burnes. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) September 8, 2022

He walked no batters. He gave up just three hits, one of which didn’t leave the infield. He gave up one run, only because the Giants got lucky that two of those three hits came in succession, when LaMonte Wade Jr. knocked an 0-2 pitch for a single, and Mike Yastrzemski followed it up with a 3-2 double to briefly give the Giants a lead.

The Brewers got the run back and took the lead quite quickly. The game-tying hit came from Christian Yelich, and featured a diving attempt by Yastrzemski that was the baseball representation of when I tried to slide into Megan Thee Stallion’s DMs..

It's not 499 feet but it gets the job done.#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/8RnO3Jsizx — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 8, 2022

So close, buddy. So close.

Hunter Renfroe hit the go-ahead double three pitches later, and the Brewers had a 2-1 lead that they would carry until the game ended.

The pitching was excellent, hence the score. Jakob Junis gave up those two runs, but only allowed five baserunners in six innings, with perfect innings from Scott Alexander and Tyler Rogers bookending his mid-game start.

Why the Giants opted for an opener in the first game of a doubleheader is something I do not understand in the slightest (why not just use your starter on the off chance that they can go very deep into the game, and save the reliever for later?), but I’m sure they have a good reason.

I’m just not super interested in that reason because I’m not super interested in this team.