Minor League round up, September 7

A fun day on the farm with all four of the San Francisco Giants A-ball affiliates in action. Let’s jump into it.

Link to the 2022 McCovey Chronicles Community Prospect List (CPL)

All listed positions are the positions played in that game.

AAA Sacramento (59-72)

Sacramento River Cats beat the Las Vegas Aviators (A’s) 7-6

Second baseman Jason Krizan is unlikely to be among the September call-ups, since he’s no longer on the 40-man roster, but 2022 has still been a season he’ll never forget. He made his MLB debut and had his first MLB hit. And even though he got outrighted to Sacramento where he’s had a mediocre season, there have been plenty of highlights ... such as a grand slam on Wednesday.

GRAND SLAM KRIZAN!! pic.twitter.com/yJavJ3NGwT — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) September 8, 2022

Krizan now has an .837 OPS, which is right around league average, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him back in Sacramento next year as an emergency depth piece.

Also homering was third baseman Yermín Mercedes, who hit 2-4, bumping his OPS to .837.

YERM FOR THE LEAD!!



7-6 Cats in the 7th! pic.twitter.com/LpUQWqM3EO — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) September 8, 2022

This definitely wasn’t the season Mercedes was hoping for when the Giants took a flier on him, but he remains a fairly intriguing piece.

Designated hitter Willie Calhoun hit 3-4 while center fielder Heliot Ramos (No. 4 CPL), who is trying to end his season on a high note, hit 2-4.

RHP Ronnie Williams, who is having a tough year, was responsible for all 6 runs in just 3 innings, and then the bullpen took over and dominated. Recently-promoted RHP Cole Waites, who could possibly make his MLB debut later this month, shined, retiring all 5 batters he faced, 4 by way of strikeout. He’s allowed 3 hits, 3 walks, and 0 runs in 7 Sacramento innings, while striking out 10 batters. Not bad for someone who started the year in High-A.

RHP R.J. Dabovich (No. 16 CPL), who has been struggling since getting promoted to AAA, was perfect in 2 innings, though he had no strikeouts. That was a good appearance for him, as he has a 4.15 ERA (which is much better than his FIP) with 19 strikeouts to 18 walks in 17.1 Sacramento innings.

AA Richmond (61-66)

Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Bowie Baysox (Orioles) 8-6

Left fielder Tristan Peters has a chance to be a very memorable prospect, because he’s an intriguing player whom the Giants essentially got for free — they traded RHP Trevor Rosenthal (who has been shut down for the season) for Peters, shortly after signing Rosenthal.

Peters is also a quality prospect who had an incredible season in High-A for the Milwaukee Brewers affiliate. He’s struggled since the Giants acquired him, but that’s natural given that it’s his first taste of AA life. But Wednesday was his best game with the organization, as he hit 3-4 with a home run.

First Double-A homer for @tristandpeters



We’ve got a 1-0 lead in the 2nd pic.twitter.com/ajE6ebaTbZ — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) September 7, 2022

The Flying Squirrels entered the 9th inning trailing 5-3, but mounted a huge rally. After taking a 1-run lead, they turned to pinch-hitter Jacob Heyward, who’s having a rough season, and he had a 2-run blast to provide the insurance runs that were eventually needed.

OUTTA HERE @jwardhuncho blasts a two-run homer and we’ve got an 8-5 lead in the 9th pic.twitter.com/9erEPOlowd — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) September 8, 2022

Second baseman Will Wilson (No. 19 CPL) hit 2-5 with a double as he’s starting to find his footing following a long injury absence. He has a .789 OPS on the year.

A mediocre start from RHP Matt Frisbee, who gave up 5 hits and 3 runs in 5 innings, with 5 strikeouts. RHP Ryan Walker had another strong relief outing, working around an error to strike out 2 in 0.2 innings, giving him 56 strikeouts to 24 walks in 45.2 innings.

RHP Nick Avila gave up a 9th-inning home run, which was just his 2nd run surrendered in 21 AA innings. He also struck out 2 batters, giving him 22 punchouts to just 5 walks.

High-A Eugene (77-48)

Eugene Emeralds lost to the Vancouver Canadians (Blue Jays) 9-1

Only one standout player on a rare clunker of a game from the organization’s most talent-stacked affiliate. RHP Trevor McDonald was the piggybacking starter in this one, pitching the final 6 innings after LHP Nick Swiney (No. 17 CPL) got knocked around in one of his worst starts.

McDonald has flown under the radar this year, but the 2019 11th-round pick — who won’t turn 22 until Spring Training — is having a spectacular year. He pitched 6 innings in this one, giving up 6 hits, 2 walks, 2 runs, and just 1 earned run, while striking out 7 batters. It was just his 2nd appearance since getting promoted, and I’d say he’s acclimating to Eugene quite well.

Small samples are small, but McDonald has a 1.64 ERA and 18 strikeouts to 2 walks in 11 innings.

The offense did very little, with 3 hits and 4 walks. Shortstop Marco Luciano (No. 1 CPL) drew 2 walks, making him the only player to reach base twice.

Low-A San Jose (73-55)

San Jose Giants beat the Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies) 9-3

Fun fact: I don’t actually write these articles. I just wrote “Wade Meckler had a good day” and then schedule it to post every day.

Because left fielder Wade Meckler did, indeed, have a good day. And he’s only had good days since the Giants drafted him in the 8th round less than 2 months ago. After hitting 11-28 with 4 doubles and 11 walks to just 8 strikeouts in rookie ball, Meckler has been even better in Low-A. He hit 3-5 with a double in this game, bringing his tally in San Jose to 11-24 with 6 doubles, 6 walks, and just 4 strikeouts. My goodness!

BOT 8



Giants 8 | Grizzlies 3



Wade Meckler adds to the lead with an RBI double. pic.twitter.com/EOeGAH5vZC — San Jose Giants (@SJGiants) September 7, 2022

The 9 runs would suggest that a few other Giants had good days though, and that was the case. Namely right fielder Victor Bericoto, who hit 3-5 with a home run. Bericoto has been an under-the-radar prospect, but is definitely someone I have my eye on for 2023.

END 5



Giants 4 | Grizzlies 3



Victor Bericoto crushes a solo shot to left to take back the lead! pic.twitter.com/iSY1xrkh1T — San Jose Giants (@SJGiants) September 7, 2022

Good games from 2 prospects who needed good games, as designated hitter Logan Wyatt (who has struggled with injuries, was awful in rookie ball, and has been bad since coming up to Low-A) hit 2-4 with a walk and 2 doubles, while first baseman Garrett Frechette (who is having a highly mediocre season) hit 2-3 with a double and a walk. Hopefully that gives them something to build on for 2023. It’s definitely too early for the organization to give up on the 2019 draft picks (Wyatt a 2nd-rounder, Frechette a 5th-rounder), but they definitely need good years next year.

END 3



Giants 3 | Grizzlies 2



Logan Wyatt hits a 2-run double to take the lead! pic.twitter.com/q1Yj5uQd6I — San Jose Giants (@SJGiants) September 7, 2022

Someone who they’ll expect to have a good year in 2023 is shortstop Aeverson Arteaga (No. 12 CPL), who hit 1-3 and drew 2 walks, continuing his stellar season.

END 8



Giants 9 | Grizzlies 3



Aeverson Arteaga brings in the guy that was on second base with a hit. pic.twitter.com/KJvUpHA2Qd — San Jose Giants (@SJGiants) September 7, 2022

The pitching featured so-so performances from 2 recent draftees, as RHP William Kempner (3rd round) pitched 2 innings and gave up 1 hit, 1 walk, and 2 runs, with 4 strikeouts, while RHP Hayden Birdsong (6th round) pitched 2.2 innings and allowed 4 hits, 2 walks, and 1 run, with 3 strikeouts.

RHP Jose Cruz continued his spectacular year, giving up just 1 walk in 2 innings, while striking out 3. He has 84 strikeouts to 23 walks in 51 innings this year, to accompany a 2.12 ERA.

Thursday schedule

Sacramento: vs. the Las Vegas Aviators (A’s), 6:45 p.m. PT

Richmond: @ the Bowie Baysox (Orioles), 3:35 p.m. PT

Eugene: @ the Vancouver Canadians (Blue Jays), 7:05 p.m. PT

San Jose: @ the Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies), 6:30 p.m. PT

ACL Orange: Season over

ACL Black: Season over

DSL Orange: Season over

DSL Black: Season over