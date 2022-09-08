9/8 Gamethread: Giants @ Brewers Game Two

Here’s hoping that the San Francisco Giants do better against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 of the doubleheader than they did in Game 1, when they lost 2-1.

The Giants are going with an opener once again, lefty Alex Young, who will make his 17th appearance for the Giants. Young has a 2.45 ERA and a 2.77 FIP, with 13 strikeouts to seven walks in 14.2 innings. It’s expected that rookie righty Sean Hjelle, the additional player added for the doubleheader, will get the bulk of the innings the way Jakob Junis did in Game 1 after Scott Alexander opened. Hjelle has played in three games this year, and has a 9.00 ERA but a 1.11 FIP, with nine strikeouts to two walks in six innings. It will be good to see him get some run.

And the Brewers are again turning to a very good starter. After using reigning Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes in Game 1, they’re handing the ball to righty Freddy Peralta, who was an All-Star a year ago. He has a 3.56 ERA and a 3.07 FIP on the season, with 73 strikeouts to 23 walks in 68.1 innings.

Game #137

Who: San Francisco Giants (65-71) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (72-65)

Where: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

When: 4:15 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM