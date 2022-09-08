The San Francisco Giants embark upon a double-header today against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Taking the mound for game one for the Giants will be Scott Alexander, who will be playing opener for right-hander Jakob Junis, who will enter today’s game with a 4.05 ERA, 3.89 FIP, with 76 strikeouts to 18 walks in 86.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, in which he allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks in four and a third innings.

He’ll be facing off against Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes, who enters today’s game with a 3.02 ERA, 3.30 FIP, with 200 strikeouts to 46 walks in 164 innings pitched. His last start was in the Brewers’ 8-6 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, in which he allowed five runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and three walks in five and two thirds innings.

Game #136

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Where: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

When: 1:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM