Good morning, baseball fans!

Get that coffee brewing, because on deck today is a double shot of baseball. That’s right, the San Francisco Giants will be playing a make-up double-header against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Gotta love how the unnecessary lockout foisted upon us by the owners is still causing problems even in September. Good times. This series was initially scheduled to take place in the first week of the season. One game was made up in April, with the Giants winning 4-2, so they have that advantage coming into today at least.

So they’ll have traveled from Los Angeles to Milwaukee yesterday, and will keep on traveling to Chicago to start a normal series against the Cubs tomorrow. For a team already stretched thin and worn down by injuries, this will be a particularly challenging few days for the Giants.

Which means, of course, they’re going to sweep both series. Because this team makes no sense.

What times do the Giants play today?

Game one of the double-header starts at 1:10 p.m. PT, and the game two start time will be announced after the end of game one.