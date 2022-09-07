Good morning, baseball fans! It’s another early game today and I’m currently dealing with rolling blackouts from the 115 degree weather where I’m at, so we’re going to go ahead and do double duty again today with this serving as both the morning BP and the gamethread. Stay cool, stay hydrated and stay safe out there, everyone. And check in on your people.

The San Francisco Giants wrap up this three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers today at Dodger Stadium.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Alex Cobb, who enters today’s game with a 3.58 ERA, 2.84 FIP, with 122 strikeouts to 34 walks in 118 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 13-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, in which he allowed no runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and a walk in seven innings.

He’ll be facing off against Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who enters today’s game with a 2.59 ERA, 2.70 FIP, with 94 strikeouts to 18 walks in 90.1 innings pitched. His last start was his first back off of the injured list in the Dodgers’ 5-3 loss to the New York Mets on Thursday, in which he allowed one run on one hit with six strikeouts and three walks in five innings.

Game #135

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

When: 1:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM