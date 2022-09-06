The San Francisco Giants take on the Los Angeles Dodgers again tonight in game two of this three game series at Dodger Stadium.

It will be a bullpen game for the Giants tonight, with right-hander John Brebbia getting the start. Brebbia enters tonight’s game with a 3.04 ERA, 3.17 FIP, with 47 strikeouts to 15 walks in 56.1 innings. This is Brebbia’s fourth start of the season and his league-leading 64th appearance.

He’ll be facing off against Dodgers left-hander Tyler Anderson, who enters tonight’s game with a 2.68 ERA, 3.29 FIP, with 114 strikeouts to 30 walks in 147.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the Dodgers’ 2-1 loss to the New York Mets on Wednesday, in which he allowed two runs on eight hits with three strikeouts in seven innings.

Game #134

Who: San Francisco Giants (65-68) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (92-42)

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

When: 7:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM