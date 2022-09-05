It’s officially time to Beat LA. The San Francisco Giants are visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight, and for one day — well, three, really — it doesn’t matter that the Giants are out of the playoff pictures while the Dodgers are running away with the best record in baseball. It doesn’t matter that the Giants have almost 30 fewer wins than the Dodgers. It doesn’t matter that last year’s epic division race is not being repeated, at all, or that, a year after besting Los Angeles for the NL West crown, San Francisco is four times closer to the bottom of the division than to the top of it.

Okay, maybe it matters a little ...

But you get the point. Context goes out the window when the Giants face the Dodgers, and we focus on one thing and one thing only: Beat LA.

The Giants are turning to someone who’s good at that task: right-hander Logan Webb, who is 11-8 with a 2.89 ERA, a 3.19 FIP, and 137 strikeouts to 46 walks in 165 innings. Webb has been done in by his team lately ... in his last start he gave up just one unearned run, but still got saddled with the loss. In the start before that, he gave up six runs ... all unearned. And while he’s usually good against the Dodgers, he got rocked the last time he faced them, allowing six runs in five innings with just two strikeouts.

He’s up against lefty Andrew Heaney who, to the surprise of absolutely no one, went from being the definition of a mediocre pitcher to a really great one the moment he donned a Dodgers jersey. He has a 2-1 record, a 2.12 ERA, a 3.29 FIP, and 70 strikeouts to 12 walks in 46.2 innings this year. He has 28 strikeouts over his last three starts, and in his one appearance against the Giants this year gave up just one run in four innings with seven strikeouts.

Beat LA.

Lineups

Giants

Lewis Brinson — CF Wilmer Flores — 2B J.D. Davis — DH Evan Longoria — 3B Thairo Estrada — LF Brandon Crawford — SS Austin Wynns — C David Villar — 1B Bryce Johnson — RF

RHP: Logan Webb

Dodgers

Mookie Betts — 2B Trea Turner — SS Freddie Freeman — 1B Max Muncy — 3B Trayce Thompson — RF Joey Gallo — LF Miguel Vargas — DH Cody Bellinger — CF Austin Barnes — C

LHP: Andrew Heaney

Game #133

Who: San Francisco Giants (64-68) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (92-41)

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

When: 7:10 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM