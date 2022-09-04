9/4 Gamethread: Giants vs. Phillies

When this series began I didn’t think I’d be saying this, but ... the San Francisco Giants have a great opportunity to sweep the Philadelphia Phillies. With win in today’s matinee, the Giants will snap their seven-game streak with a three-game streak. Good fun!

The Giants have the person they want on the mound for a win: lefty Carlos Rodón, who has a 12-7 record, a 3.03 ERA, a league-best 2.41 FIP, and 191 strikeouts to 45 walks in 151.1 innings. He’ll try to bounce back after one of his worst starts this year, when he gave up five runs in four innings with just two strikeouts against the San Diego Padres on Monday.

He’s up against fellow lefty Ranger Suárez, who has an 8-5 record, a 3.42 ERA, a 3.65 FIP, and 106 strikeouts to 47 walks in 123.2 innings. He’s also coming off of a bad start, when he gave up six runs (albeit just two earned) in 3.2 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Go Giants.

Game #132

Who: San Francisco Giants (63-68) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (73-60)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 1:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM