Are you all excited for the San Francisco Giants to play yet another series against the Arizona Diamondbacks? I sure hope so because the Giants are starting their penultimate series of the year against the snakes tonight in San Francisco. And today’s game is basically a rematch of last Saturday. Same teams. Same pitchers. With hopefully different results.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Alex Cobb, who enters today’s game with a 3.67 ERA, 2.93 FIP, with 139 strikeouts to 42 walks in 139.2 innings pitched. As mentioned both he and Kelly’s last starts were last Saturday’s 5-2 Diamondbacks victory, in which Cobb allowed five runs on five hits (and was hung out to dry by the defense) with three strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

Meanwhile, right-hander Merrill Kelly enters today’s game with a 3.13 ERA, 3.51 FIP, with 168 strikeouts to 57 walks in 189.2 innings pitched. And on his end last week, he allowed two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and a walk in seven innings.

Game #157

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 7:15 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM