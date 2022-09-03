Minor League box scores, September 2

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.
AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ the Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners)
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. the Harrisburg Senators (Nationals)
High-A Eugene Emeralds: vs. the Everett AquaSox (Mariners)
Low-A San Jose Giants: @ the Stockton Ports (A’s)
Here’s the schedule for today’s games:
AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ the Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners), 5:05 p.m. PT
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. the Harrisburg Senators (Nationals), 3:05 p.m. PT
High-A Eugene Emeralds: vs. the Everett AquaSox (Mariners), 5:05 p.m. PT
Low-A San Jose Giants: @ the Stockton Ports (A’s), 7:05 p.m. PT
ACL Giants Orange: Season over
ACL Giants Black: Season over
DSL Giants Orange: Season over
DSL Giants Black: Season over
