Sorry that this is super late, it accidentally got scheduled for the wrong time.

The San Francisco Giants play game two of three against the Philadelphia Phillies today at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Jakob Junis, who enters today’s game with a 4.04 ERA, 3.83 FIP, with 71 strikeouts to 16 walks in 82.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 8-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins last Sunday, in which he allowed six runs on nine hits with two strikeouts in four and a third innings.

He’ll be facing off against Phillies right-hander Noah Syndergaard, who enters today’s game with a 3.98 ERA, 3.77 FIP, with 82 strikeouts to 27 walks in 110.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the Phillies’ 5-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, in which he allowed five runs on nine hits with five strikeouts and a walk in five and two thirds innings.

Game #131

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 1:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV

National broadcast: MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM