Good morning, baseball fans!

Wednesday was the final game of the season for the San Francisco Giants Triple-A affiliates, the Sacramento River Cats. In attendance for the festivities was Giants legend and reigning home run king (despite what some people might like to believe) Barry Bonds.

Bonds threw out the first pitch before the game:

Barry Bonds threw out the first pitch at the @RiverCats game to @Vivek pic.twitter.com/r8sc5l9WP3 — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) September 28, 2022

The River Cats were also celebrating their new partnership with the Sacramento Kings, in which the Kings take on majority ownership of the River Cats. Though the team will remain an affiliate of the Giants, and Susan Savage will continue to serve as a strategic business adviser and member of the ownership group.

Kings owner and CEO Vivek Ranadivé had this to say about the Savage family when the partnership was announced:

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Susan Savage and her family, who made the River Cats into a tremendous community asset with a great brand and tradition,”

The River Cats went on to beat the Las Vegas Aviators 5-0, which would give them a 65-83 record on the season.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants finish their season series against the Colorado Rockies tonight at 6:45 p.m. PT.